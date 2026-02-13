Michael Jackson Estate Addresses Controversy Surrounding Sexyy Red's Viral MJ Remix

The Michael Jackson Estate has spoken out against Sexyy Red's explicit remix of the King of Pop's classic "Beat It" after footage of her version, titled "Just Eat It," went viral on social media earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the estate told Billboard on Thursday, February 12, "We were totally unaware of this. The use of the music is unauthorized."

According to the statement, the remix has no official clearance and is not approved for release on streaming platforms.

The viral moment began when Lil Yachty posted a clip of Sexyy Red rapping along to her remix in the studio on February 10, Billboard reported.

In his caption, Yachty joked that the track would appear in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic soundtrack. The clip quickly spread online, drawing sharp criticism from fans and fellow artists.

Sexyy Red's version features sexually explicit lyrics, including lines such as, "Just eat it, just eat it/ You better not nut fast because I hate a minute man/ And if that d—k is trash, I'm telling all my friends/ I'll beat your a— and we bout to throw them hands."

Fans Slam Sexyy Red's 'Beat It' Remix

The provocative take sparked strong reactions from the Jackson fan community.

According to HNHH, on X, one user commented, "MJ rolling in his grave," while another said, "I know damn well the Jacksons are not signing off on this trash."

Rap pioneer Monie Love also condemned the remix, tweeting, "Whoever cleared the 'Beat It' sample for Sexyy Red, I hope they know they not seeing heaven. Playing with MJ name and discography like that is beyond disrespectful!"

Sexyy Red, 27, has shown admiration for Michael Jackson in the past. In November, she brought out MJ impersonator Rico Hampton to perform "Billie Jean" at a hometown show in St. Louis. Yet her latest remix appears to have crossed a line for many, including the estate.

"Beat It," produced by Quincy Jones, originally appeared on Jackson's 1982 Thriller album and topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Its iconic guitar riff and memorable chorus have made it one of the most enduring tracks in pop history.

Fans praised the estate for protecting the late singer's work. One commenter wrote, "Salute to the estate. Get that BS outta here," while another added, "Glad Mike's estate didn't let this bullsh*t slide."