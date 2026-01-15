J Balvin Sends Support, But Won't Share Stage With Bad Bunny at Super Bowl

J Balvin is cheering for Bad Bunny as he prepares to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, but fans should not expect to see the Colombian star sharing the stage.

In a recent video interview with TMZ, Balvin made it clear that while he fully supports the historic moment, he plans to stay off the spotlight during the performance.

"I wish my boy kills it and destroys it," Balvin said, speaking with pride about Bad Bunny's upcoming set.

"I want him to take over the whole Super Bowl and show the world what Latinos are made of." Balvin confirmed he will be present to support Bad Bunny but did not explain how or where that support would happen.

The comments come as Bad Bunny faces mixed reactions after being announced as the halftime headliner.

Some backlash has centered on his Spanish-language music and outspoken political views. According to Yahoo, Balvin brushed off the criticism, saying it is something Latino artists have faced for years.

"I think it's normal but we're going to prove them wrong," he said. "We're used to that as Latinos... since reggaeton in general started."

Balvin also praised Bad Bunny's global impact, calling him one of the biggest stars in the world today.

"We're going to prove we have so much talent, and why we as a culture are taking over the world," he added.

His words echoed a sense of pride and unity, especially at a time when Latin music continues to grow on the world's biggest stages.

J Balvin confirms he will not perform in the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny as a guest, but he wishes him all the best. pic.twitter.com/Wj0lgx32tN — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) January 14, 2026

J Balvin and Bad Bunny End Feud

The supportive message is notable given the rocky history between the two artists.

Last month, Balvin surprised fans by joining Bad Bunny onstage during the "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" world tour stop in Mexico City.

According to RollingStone, the appearance marked the end of a long-running feud that began after their joint album, Oasis. During that show, the two artists openly addressed their past issues and shared an emotional moment.

"I want to tell you that I admire you, that I love you and your family," Balvin told Bad Bunny onstage. "The past is the past, but we're men that have matured." Bad Bunny responded by apologizing as well, saying they had already spoken privately weeks before.

Looking back on the rift, Balvin said growth played a key role in healing the relationship. "It took time. We both grew up, we're grown men now," he shared.

Calling Bad Bunny "my big brother," Balvin showed that while he won't join him at the Super Bowl.