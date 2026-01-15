Taylor Swift Donates to Brad Paisley's Nonprofit, Boosting Food Aid Efforts

Taylor Swift has once again used her influence to help others, this time by donating a "generous gift" to Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Nashville-based nonprofit, The Store.

The donation will help the organization continue fighting food insecurity across Middle Tennessee as it prepares to open a second location.

The Store shared the news on Tuesday, January 13, through an Instagram post thanking Swift for her support.

"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for including The Store in her year-end giving," the nonprofit wrote.

According to People, the post explained that Swift's gift will help provide groceries "with dignity and choice" to families in need.

It ended with a message of thanks, saying, "Thank you, Taylor, for using your voice and generosity to uplift neighbors in need."

Kimberly Williams-Paisley also shared the post on her Instagram Story and added a personal note of appreciation.

"@taylorswift we appreciate your support of @thestore_nashville!!" she wrote, showing how meaningful the donation was to the family behind the nonprofit.

💕| Taylor Swift made a donation to The Store, an organization that combats food insecurity in central Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/xxD8sgyaqO — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 14, 2026

Feeding America Praises Taylor Swift

Founded in 2020 by Brad Paisley and Williams-Paisley, The Store offers free groceries to people facing hardship.

Unlike a traditional food pantry, it allows families to choose the items they need, helping them feel respected and supported.

According to its mission, The Store works to fight hunger with empathy, dignity, and long-term solutions.

Swift's donation fits into a long pattern of giving, especially at the end of each year. In December 2025, she donated $1 million to Feeding America.

Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot praised the gift, saying it showed what is possible when people work together to end hunger and help families have full tables.

That same month, Swift also donated $1 million to the American Heart Association in honor of her father, Scott Swift, who had quintuple bypass surgery earlier that year, US Magazine reported.

The organization said the donation would help support research, prevention, and access to life-saving care.

Its CEO, Nancy Brown, said Swift's generosity would create lasting change and raise awareness about heart health.