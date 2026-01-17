Harry Styles' New Album Gets Seal of Approval From Girlfriend Zoë Kravitz's Dad Lenny

Harry Styles' return to music is already getting a warm reception, and one of the most notable endorsements is coming from close to home.

After the singer announced plans to release his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, he received public support from Lenny Kravitz, the musician and father of Styles' girlfriend, actor Zoë Kravitz.

Lenny, 61, joined a wave of friends, fellow artists and family members who reacted positively to the announcement, according to E! Online.

Under Styles' album announcement on Instagram, Lenny responded with a red heart and a raised fist emoji, a small but visible show of encouragement that fans quickly noticed.

Lenny Kravitz commented on Harry Styles’ album announcement pic.twitter.com/lyjXy7lTNA — Harry&Zoë (@HarryxZoe) January 15, 2026

According to Us Weekly, Lenny has also been speaking positively about the couple in private, telling friends that Styles and Zoë "really make each other happy and have an easy-going relationship, like best friends who are dating."

Read more: Harry Styles Books Another MSG Residency After Historic 2022 Run

Family Approval And A Growing Bond

Sources close to the family say Lenny has been especially pleased with how the relationship has developed. He has reportedly described the pair as a "great match," a sentiment that aligns with the increasingly public nature of their romance over the past year.

An Us Weekly source added that Zoë's dynamic with Styles marks a shift from how she has approached past relationships. The source explained that she has long valued independence and mystery, but "with Harry, she is operating differently."

In recent months, Zoë has spent significant time traveling with Styles as he worked on his new music, appearing content to be by his side during the creative process.

"She's spent the past few months travelling with him and is content by his side as he works on his album," the source said, adding that Zoë "loves creating and loves the process, and he loves having her there with him."

A New Chapter For Styles' Career

While his personal life has drawn attention, Styles' professional comeback is now taking center stage.

The former One Direction member officially confirmed that Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will be released March 6, ending a lengthy hiatus since 2022's Harry's House, which earned him Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.