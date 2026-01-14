Harry Styles Books Another MSG Residency After Historic 2022 Run

Harry Styles is preparing to take over Madison Square Garden once again.

The pop superstar has secured a second residency at the famed New York City arena, with plans to return to the stage in 2026, according to reporting by Page Six.

The booking comes amid mounting speculation that Styles is gearing up for a full-scale musical comeback after stepping away from touring nearly three years ago.

The upcoming run follows a landmark moment in the singer's career. In late summer 2022, Styles completed a sold-out, 15-night stand at Madison Square Garden as part of his "Love On Tour," a feat that earned him a permanent banner in the venue's rafters alongside longtime MSG fixtures and record-setting performers.

While details around the length of his new residency have not yet been confirmed, the outlet reported that Styles is expected to occupy the arena for "a significant chunk of time," suggesting another extended stay rather than a brief engagement.

Harry Styles' MSG Return Signals Major Comeback

Styles has not performed live since July 2023, when he wrapped the international leg of Love On Tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Since then, he has remained largely out of the spotlight musically — until recently.

In late December, the singer quietly uploaded a video to YouTube titled "Forever, Forever," a retrospective of the final night of that tour.

The clip ends with a wide shot of the audience as the words "we belong together" appear across the screen — a phrase that has since become central to fan theories about what may be coming next.

Those theories intensified earlier this week when posters bearing the same message appeared in cities around the world. In New York, billboards read "see you very soon" and "we belong together," while versions spotted in Berlin and Palermo carried similarly cryptic lines, including "let the light in" and "it's all there waiting."

Styles has used this exact style of low-key, text-based promotion before. Similar campaigns preceded the releases of Fine Line in 2019 and Harry's House in 2022, making the timing difficult for fans to ignore.

Clues Point Toward New Music From Harry Styles

Adding to the intrigue, Styles has also launched a new website, WeBelongTogether.co. Visitors to the site are met with footage from the closing moments of the Reggio Emilia concert and prompted to text "we belong together" to a designated number in exchange for future updates.

The strategy mirrors earlier album rollouts, including DoYouKnowWhoYouAre.com ahead of Fine Line and youarehome.co during the Harry's House era. While neither Styles nor his team has officially announced a fourth studio album, fans have widely speculated that "We Belong Together" could be the title of his next project.