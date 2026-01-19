Ne-Yo's Wild Dating Confession Post-Divorce Under Fire: 'Why Are We Clapping'

R&B singer Ne-Yo addressed his post-divorce lifestyle in a January 14 appearance on Sherri, revealing why he chose to pursue polyamorous relationships following his highly publicized split from Crystal Renay.

As per Atlanta Black Star, Ne-Yo has seven kids with several women. In 2023, Ne-Yo and Renay parted ways after she discovered that he had two children with other women during their marriage. During the interview, Sherri Shepherd, the host, wanted to know how Ne-Yo handles being with more than one person at a time.

Ne-Yo explained that his decision stemmed from a promise to avoid dishonesty in future relationships. "After my very public, very ugly divorce, I made the decision that I was never going to tell another lie to a woman ever again in life," he said. He added that he consulted the women he is dating about entering an open relationship, emphasizing that they coordinate individual and group time to make it work.

The audience at Sherri applauded Ne-Yo for his honesty, though reactions online were mixed. Some fans expressed confusion or disapproval.

One asked, "WTF are we supposed to do with this information?" while another commented, "Why are we clapping for this again?" Others criticized the singer's wealth, suggesting his lifestyle would not be accepted if he were not financially successful.

Ne-Yo clarified that the women in his dating circle do not see other men, a decision made mutually rather than imposed by him. However, he has not commented on whether his partners interact romantically with one another.

His former partners have also shared varying opinions. Crystal Renay previously said she would never have agreed to a polyamorous arrangement during their marriage. In contrast, ex-fiance Monyetta Shaw praised Ne-Yo for being honest and living his truth. Meanwhile, model Sade Bagnerise criticized Ne-Yo on social media in 2024, alleging inappropriate behavior around their children.

In separate news, Ne-Yo revealed he is in a polyamorous relationship with four women during a September 10 appearance on Kai Cenat's stream, People reports. He clarified that he is not legally married to them but considers them his "wives."

Ne-Yo said his 2022 divorce from Crystal Renay inspired him to be fully honest in his relationships, explaining, "Everything I do is about what's best for me, what's best for my kids, what's best for my tribe" (People).

He introduced his partners—Cristina, Arielle, Moneii, and Bri—on Instagram in March 2025 and emphasized transparency in how the relationship works. Ne-Yo shares seven children from previous relationships and maintains that he is open with them about his lifestyle.

