Green Day to Celebrate 60 Years of Super Bowl History With Opening Performance

Green Day will help kick off Super Bowl LX with a special opening performance that celebrates 60 years of Super Bowl history, bringing hometown pride to one of the biggest sports events in the world.

The NFL announced that the legendary punk rock band will perform during the opening ceremony on February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The East Bay trio — Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool — will take the stage before the game begins, playing a medley of their well-known songs.

As Green Day performs, past Super Bowl MVPs will walk the field, honoring the players who helped shape the championship over six decades.

The ceremony will air live at 3 p.m. PT on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo.

"We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!" Armstrong said in a statement released by the NFL, RollingStone reported.

"We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"

Green Day's Classic Songs Set to Kick Off Super Bowl

NFL leaders say Green Day was a natural choice for the milestone moment. Tim Tubito, the league's senior director of event and game presentation, called the performance a powerful way to start the night.

He said celebrating Super Bowl history with a hometown band while honoring NFL legends will create a shared experience for fans both in the stadium and watching at home.

Green Day's music spans more than 30 years, giving them plenty of material to choose from. Their breakout hit "Basket Case," released in 1994 on the album Dookie, helped define a generation and remains one of their most recognized songs.

According to Billboard, while the exact setlist has not been announced, the NFL confirmed the band will perform their "most iconic rock anthems."

The Super Bowl performance adds to a busy weekend for Green Day in the Bay Area.

The band previously announced plans to be in San Francisco during Super Bowl weekend, including a February 6 show with Counting Crows at Pier 29 along the Embarcadero.

Green Day's opening ceremony appearance comes ahead of a packed entertainment lineup.

Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform "America the Beautiful," and Coco Jones will deliver "Lift Every Voice and Sing."