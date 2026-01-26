Donald Trump Calls Super Bowl Halftime Performers 'Terrible' as He Decides to Sit Out the Game

President Donald Trump announced he will not attend this year's Super Bowl, citing objections to the halftime performers, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and punk rock band Green Day.

The 79-year-old businessman, who attended last year's game in New Orleans, said the announcement of the two acts for the Feb. 8 show in San Francisco influenced his decision to stay home.

"I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," Trump told the New York Post.

He also noted that the distance played a role, saying the trip was simply "too far away" for him.

Both Bad Bunny, 31, and Green Day have previously voiced criticism of Trump.

In September 2025, the rapper revealed he would not bring his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour to the United States, citing concerns about the administration's immigration policies and ICE enforcement.

Speaking to i-D, Bunny reflected on past U.S. performances, explaining, "There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I've performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent."

Green Day also referenced past political actions in a 2023 fundraising campaign, selling shirts with Trump's mug shot to benefit victims of the Maui wildfires.

The band's Instagram announcement read, "Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfire."

They additionally altered lyrics from their 2004 hit "American Idiot" to criticize Trump's "MAGA agenda" and lampooned former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani by eliminating his legal defense fund from their charitable efforts.

Trump's Political Critiques Factor Into Decision

Observers note that both performers past statements had an impact on Trumps reaction.

The rapper's decision not to go on a U.S. tour under Trump, era policies together with Green Day's continuous outspoken criticism and political satire had set the scene for the president's public rejection of the Super Bowl lineup.

Trump's remarks hint that he sees the performances as politically charged and divisive, rather than strictly entertainment.

"It's just too far away. I would. I've [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter."