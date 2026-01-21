Taylor Swift's Leaked Texts Suggest She Backed Blake Lively Against Justin Baldoni

Leaked court documents are raising new questions about Taylor Swift's role in the legal fight between Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni.

Text messages included in newly unsealed filings suggest Swift privately supported Lively and spoke harshly about Baldoni, despite later claims that she stayed neutral.

The texts were revealed as part of Lively's unsealed deposition and additional court filings connected to the ongoing dispute over the film "It Ends With Us."

According to People, in one message from early December 2024, Swift allegedly wrote to Lively about Baldoni, "I think this bitch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

The message appeared shortly before a New York Times article detailed the growing legal conflict.

The filings also suggest Swift was more involved in Lively's strategy than previously known.

According to the documents, Swift texted Lively advice about the film's trailer, saying that keeping Swift out of it would give Lively "more power over the film" and described Swift as Lively's "ally." These messages challenge the idea that Swift was an unaware bystander.

Lively testified that she sent Swift a revised version of the script while Baldoni was still at her New York City apartment.

Lively said she told Swift there was no pressure to read it, but hoped she would. Swift allegedly replied, "I'll do anything for you!!" Lively later said Swift supported the revised draft during the meeting.

Blake Lively Praised Taylor Swift as 'Epically Heroic'

After the penthouse visit, Lively reportedly praised Swift in another text, calling her "epically heroic" and referring to Baldoni as "this clown."

Lively also wrote that Swift was "the world's absolute greatest friend ever," according to the filings, TMZ reported.

These messages contrast with statements from Swift's team, which previously said she did not know Baldoni would be present at the meeting and did not take sides in the dispute.

Lively's lawyers now argue that while the quoted texts are real, they have been taken out of context and do not prove Swift helped plan any media coverage.

The court documents also reveal that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reached out to other Hollywood figures, including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Anna Wintour, seeking support for Lively's version of the film.

In a later message, Lively said author Colleen Hoover supported her cut of the movie, adding it was backed "from my perspective, from Colleen's and from Taylor's."

Swift's spokesperson has strongly denied any creative involvement in the film, stating that her only connection was licensing one song.

Baldoni, who denies Lively's allegations of misconduct, has said through his lawyer that he wants to be vindicated in court.