Victoria, David Beckham Consider Telling Their Side on Oprah After Brooklyn's Explosive Family Claims: Report

Victoria and David Beckham are reportedly mulling over an Oprah interview after their son Brooklyn Beckham's social media post that aired family disputes.

The Beckhams have barely made any statements after 26, year, old Brooklyn's six, page Instagram Story where he accused his parents of "controlling the narrative" and stated that he does "not want to reconcile" with them or his siblings.

A source close to the family told Rob Shuter that Oprah's people have contacted the Beckhams already about an interview, viewing it as a blockbuster opportunity, the source said.

"Networks see this as a blockbuster interview," the source said, describing the potential ratings draw amid one of the most talked-about celebrity family feuds in recent memory.

Beckhams Weigh Public Response

The couple is reportedly taking their time before making any public statements. "They've been silent long enough," a friend told Shuter. "Brooklyn went on social media and aired his grievances first. Now Victoria and David are thinking it's their turn to tell the story on their terms — clearly, honestly, and on camera."

Insiders stress that the Beckhams are not seeking revenge against Brooklyn or his wife, Nicola Peltz. "They want the public to understand the truth, the work they've put into building a family and a life, and what it really takes to raise children in the spotlight," the source explained.

David, 50, and Victoria, 51, still deeply care for their children: Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, who are all reportedly very close to their parents.

"They're considering when and how to do this carefully," the insider added. "Their younger kids come first, but they also know the world deserves to hear their side — the real story behind the headlines."

Brooklyn ignited the latest media storm on January 19, after months of alleged estrangement that saw him miss family events including his father's 50th birthday.

In his Instagram statement, according to Elle, he claimed, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

He further alleged that his parents had "been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding" to Nicola, 31, the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz.

He also accused Victoria of pulling out of designing Nicola's wedding dress at the "11th hour," despite reports that Nicola spent a year collaborating with Valentino on the gown for their April 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn Planning Tell-All Memoir

Sources tell Radar Online that Brooklyn is also considering writing a memoir about growing up in the public eye as part of the Beckham family.

"This wasn't a final cry for help. If people think it's the end, it's actually the beginning," a source explained, noting that Brooklyn has had a literary agent for years and has previously been approached about cookbooks, photography projects, and lifestyle titles.

According to the insider, Brooklyn is now willing to "tell his side of the story to clear the air" since he feels that his narrative has been shaped by others.

"He is tired of others rewriting his story," the source said, pointing out that the memoir might be a clever way to safeguard his personal and professional image, especially as Nicola's career is on the rise.

The source also revealed that Brooklyn has been inspired by Prince Harry's 2020 memoir Spare, which chronicled the Duke of Sussex's decision to step back from royal life. "He's seen how well the book did for Harry," the source explained.

"Same publisher. Same idea of finally telling your truth. That's not a coincidence."

Prince Harry has reportedly been mentoring Brooklyn on navigating the media fallout and protecting his mental health during this public family feud. "Harry told him: don't burn everything at once. You only get one chance to tell your story the right way," the source shared.