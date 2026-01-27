Neil Young Reaffirms Boycott of Jeff Bezos-Owned Amazon, Sends Catalog to Greenland

Legendary musician Neil Young has reaffirmed his decision to remove all his music from Amazon, taking a bold stand against the company's owner, Jeff Bezos.

In a post on the Neil Young Archives, the 79-year-old singer explained that Bezos' support of President Donald Trump makes it impossible for him to stay on the platform.

"Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president," Young wrote.

"The president's international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions. If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon. There are many ways to avoid Amazon and support individual Americans and American companies that supply the same products."

According to Yahoo, Young emphasized that his music will remain unavailable on Amazon as long as it is owned by Bezos.

He acknowledged that his decision may hurt his record company in the short term, but he believes the message is important.

"Record stores provide all my vinyl and CDs, while the digital music world has many alternative options to purchase my music if you like it," he wrote.

In a striking move, Young has also gifted his complete catalog—including live concerts, studio outtakes, and concert films in super high definition sound—to the people of Greenland.

This offer comes in response to perceived threats from the Trump administration.

Typically, subscriptions to the Neil Young Archives cost between $24.99 and $99.99 a year, but Greenland residents can now access everything for free.

Neil Young has escalated his way against Amazon due to Jeff Bezos' support of Trump, and is giving his music to the people of Greenland. More:https://t.co/A7BQ4SxRSLhttps://t.co/A7BQ4SxRSL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 26, 2026

Neil Young Offers Music as 'Peace and Love' Gift

"I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government," Young said, ToneDeaf reported.

"It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality. This is an offer of peace and love. All the music I made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. You can renew for free as long as you're in Greenland."

Residents can sign up at NeilYoungArchives.com/Greenland.

Young has long used his music to make statements. In 2022, he temporarily removed his songs from Spotify to protest misinformation on podcasts, a move that cost him about 60% of his streaming income.

He returned to Spotify in 2024 after realizing other platforms also hosted similar content, making the boycott unsustainable.

The musician, who recently performed at Painted Turtle Camp in California, will also begin a European tour on June 17 at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England.