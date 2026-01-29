Noah Kahan Promises Deeply Personal Songs on Fourth Studio Album 'The Great Divide'

Noah Kahan is opening a new chapter in his music career with his upcoming fourth studio album, The Great Divide, set to release on April 24.

The singer-songwriter took to social media to share the announcement, giving fans a glimpse into the deeply personal journey behind the project.

"From a long silence forms a divide, a great expanse demanding attention. I stare across it. I see old friends, my father, my mother, my siblings, my younger self, the great state of Vermont," Kahan wrote on Instagram, Variety reported .

"I want to scream these feelings, to gesticulate wildly at the figures on the other side, but my voice has grown hoarse and muted after years of climbing a ladder towards the wild, spiraling dreams that have materialized in front of me."

The album was written and recorded across several locations, including Nashville, a pond in Guilford, Vermont, a legendary studio in upstate New York, and a farm with a firetower in Only, Tennessee.

Kahan's meticulous approach reflects the emotional depth he is aiming for, building on the success of his 2022 breakout album Stick Season, which earned him a Best New Artist nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

"The songs are the words I would say if I could," Kahan continued in his post.

"They are the fears I dance with in the moments before I drift off to sleep. The music here is my best attempt to delve deeper into the people, places, and feelings that have made me who I am. I am grateful for all of it, for all of you, for listening to them, if you choose to do so."

Noah Kahan's Reflective New Track Arrives January 30

Fans won't have to wait long for a first taste of the album, as Kahan will release the title track, The Great Divide, on January 30.

According to RollingStone, the song was first previewed live at Fenway Park in 2024 and has since built anticipation among his audience.

In a teaser snippet, Kahan sings, "I hope you settle down, I hope you marry rich/I hope you're scared of only ordinary shit," hinting at the reflective and intimate tone of the new record.

The release of The Great Divide follows years of relentless touring and the expansion of Kahan's fan base, solidifying his place as one of modern folk-pop's most resonant voices.

In addition to his musical achievements, Kahan's journey from early albums like Busyhead and I Was/I Am to a Grammy-nominated artist will soon be chronicled in an upcoming documentary by Live Nation Productions, Federal Films, Polygram Entertainment, and RadicalMedia.