Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out on Minneapolis ICE Shooting During Surprise Onstage Speech

Bruce Springsteen used a surprise onstage moment to speak out about the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, delivering a strong message during an unannounced appearance at a benefit concert in New Jersey.

The 76-year-old rock legend appeared Saturday, January 17, at the 2026 Light of Day Winterfest at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank.

Before performing his 1978 song "The Promised Land," Springsteen paused to address the recent shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was killed during an ICE operation in Minneapolis earlier this month.

"I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility," Springsteen told the crowd, USA Today reported.

He said the country is living through "incredibly critical times," adding that the values the United States has stood for over the past 250 years are being tested more than ever.

Springsteen then directly referenced the Minneapolis incident and the growing backlash against federal immigration enforcement.

"If you believe in the power of law and that no one stands above it," he said, and if you stand against "heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city," then people must speak up.

He echoed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's words by saying, "ICE should get the f—k out of Minneapolis."

BREAKING: Bruce Springsteen at the light of day concert, tells ICE that they should get the f**k out of Minneapolis.



“ICE should get the f**k out of Minneapolis! If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it. If you stand against heavily, armed, masked… pic.twitter.com/psq7fLoRZs — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 18, 2026

Bruce Springsteen Honors Renee Good

According to Billboard, Bruce Springsteen dedicated the song to "the memory of the mother of three and an American citizen, Renee Good," before launching into the performance. The audience responded with loud applause and cheers.

Good was shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross while sitting in her car. The Department of Homeland Security has said the officer acted in self-defense, claiming Good tried to drive away.

Video footage and witness accounts have fueled protests in Minneapolis, where residents have called for ICE to leave the city.

Springsteen's remarks came as other musicians have also spoken out. Artists including Billie Eilish, Dave Matthews, and members of Duran Duran publicly criticized ICE following the shooting.

The event has sparked national debate over federal enforcement tactics and the use of force.

The Light of Day Winterfest is an annual nonprofit concert that raises money to fight Parkinson's disease and related disorders.

The show featured performances from several artists, including John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls, Willie Nile, Dramarama, and Low Cut Connie. Springsteen was not listed on the bill, making his appearance a surprise for fans.