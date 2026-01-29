Lady Gaga's Nostalgic Nod to Mister Rogers Steals the Super Bowl Spotlight

Lady Gaga is taking a heartfelt trip down memory lane, bringing Mister Rogers' timeless message of kindness to the Super Bowl.

In a new ad for Redfin and Rocket, posted Tuesday, Jan. 27, the singer reimagined the classic theme song "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" originally performed by Fred Rogers.

Filmed in black and white at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, the clip shows Gaga explaining why the song is so meaningful to her, People reported.

"I just think about my earliest memories as a kid watching Mister Rogers, and I think about how much he meant to people, especially kids at home," the 39-year-old singer said. "So I feel like this just needs to be very heartfelt and kind and warm."

The nearly four-minute teaser highlights Gaga's minute-long vocal rendition, showcasing her work with musicians and collaborators Alex Smith and Benjamin Rice.

Smith praised the arrangement, saying, "A simple melody with really complex chords. That combination, it's hard to nail that, and it does. It's a perfect song in that way."

Lady Gaga reimagines Mr. Rogers' iconic song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” for Rocket + Redfin Super Bowl ad. pic.twitter.com/0yA3N3bTJz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2026

Fans Praise Lady Gaga's Emotional Nod to Mister Rogers

Gaga reflected on the enduring legacy of Mister Rogers, who aired "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" on PBS from 1968 to 2001.

"Mister Rogers was so clearly someone who stood for something, and it is powerful to think of what he would say right now," she said.

According to Yahoo, Rice added, "I think what Mister Rogers stood for, it's a universal message that we should never forget. Human connection is everything."

The Super Bowl 2026 ad, which is set to air during the big game on Feb. 8, is part of Gaga's ongoing creative projects while on her world tour supporting her latest album, Mayhem.

Released in March, the LP features 14 tracks and marks a return to the pop roots that first captured her fans' hearts.

Gaga described the album as "reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

Fans have already responded warmly to Gaga's tribute, calling the rendition "a masterpiece" and praising the emotional resonance of the song.

Many noted that her version reminded them of the importance of compassion and community, echoing the values that made Mister Rogers a beloved figure for generations.

Rocket and Redfin described the campaign as "a modern classic and its vital message on the importance of kindness, compassion and community."