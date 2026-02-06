DJ Katch Drops Official Remix of 2-Billion-Stream Hit 'Amanece' by Haze & Anuel AA

German DJ and producer DJ Katch is putting his signature spin on one of the biggest Latin tracks of the past decade. His official remix of Haze and Anuel AA's 2018 hit "Amanece" is set to be released today via Cinq Music, a GoDigital Music company.

The original song has already surpassed 2 billion streams across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S., making it one of the most successful Latin songs in streaming history. His latest rework of "Amanece" builds on that momentum, revitalising a track that continues to hold cultural significance years after its original release.

"Remixing a classic from two Latin music legends is truly an honor," says DJ Katch. "I wanted to bring 'Amanece' into today's club world with my energy, made for dancefloors across the glove. This one is special, and I can't wait to finally share it with everyone."

This new remix takes the emotional and melodic heart of the original and reimagines it with a modern, international club vibe. The new release comes after DJ Katch's December 2025 original single "El Día De Mi Suerte," which concluded an ambitious series of 11 singles released over the year, highlighting his versatility and growing international presence.

Fans can expect a high-energy track ready for dance floors, parties, and global streaming playlists. DJ Katch's version arrives just in time for Super Bowl weekend, a moment when Latin music is increasingly grabbing attention on the world stage.

The release comes at a key moment in Latin music's expanding global influence and in GoDigital Music's strategic growth within the genre. As the parent company of Cinq Music, GoDigital has strengthened its position following its recent landmark eight-figure acquisition of global Latin superstar Marc Anthony's catalogue. This project also represents the first release under the newly established European Division, GoDigital Music Europe.

DJ Katch: From Frankfurt to Global DJ Icon

Jonas Becker, better known as DJ Katch, hails from Frankfurt, Germany, and has built a career blending hip-hop, electronic and club music.

He is a multi-platinum-certified DJ and producer, known for tracks like "The Horns" and "Takeaway." DJ Katch has amassed over 700 million streams on Spotify, proving his music resonates with audiences worldwide.

Over the years, he has collaborated with international stars, including The Chainsmokers, Beenie Man, N.O.R.E., and UK artist Example, solidifying his reputation as a versatile producer. His recent releases show his consistent output and influence in the club and dance music scene.

With the "Amanece" remix, DJ Katch continues to highlight his ability to take already successful songs and transform them for global audiences and festival-ready crowds.

Fans who previewed the remix describe it as a dancefloor-ready rework that perfectly blends Latin rhythms with international club sounds.

DJ Katch's take makes it accessible to both loyal fans of the original track and newcomers eager for a fresh twist on a viral hit.

The remix will be officially released on major platforms, and early previews have already generated buzz among DJs, music bloggers and Latin music enthusiasts.