Taylor Swift's Texts With Blake Lively Came After Travis Kelce's Advice, Report Says

Taylor Swift reportedly reached out to Blake Lively after taking advice from NFL star Travis Kelce, sources say. The messages between the pop superstar and the actress sparked interest as fans tried to piece together what prompted the unusual exchange.

According to reports, Swift sought guidance from Kelce, who encouraged her to connect with Lively.

While details of their conversation have not been fully disclosed, insiders say the advice played a key role in Swift's decision to send the texts, PageSix reported.

Swift and Lively are known for their strong friendship in Hollywood circles. Their relationship has often made headlines for its warmth and support, with both women sharing encouragement and advice throughout their careers.

This recent interaction, however, has drawn attention because of the involvement of Kelce, who is more widely known for his football career than for Hollywood connections.

Sources claim that Kelce suggested Swift reach out to Lively to discuss personal matters. "It was about getting guidance from someone who knows the industry and can offer perspective," an insider told reporters.

The move highlights Swift's willingness to lean on trusted friends—and even new connections—when seeking advice.

My #MCE, my husband, my best friend, my confidant and the father of my child all at once. My darling, you will never truly know how much I love and adore you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IK7uKk2Yql — Taylor Swift-Kelce 🦋 (@xEnchantedHaze) January 26, 2026

Taylor Swift's Private Texts Spark Talk of a Powerful Trio

Fans quickly noticed the development, sparking social media conversations about the unusual trio of pop star, actress, and athlete.

Some speculate this could lead to more collaborations or public interactions between Swift and Lively, though no official projects have been announced.

According to Yahoo, this episode also shows a side of Swift not often highlighted in the media: her thoughtful approach to relationships and seeking advice from trusted individuals.

While her public persona is often linked to her music and performances, these private exchanges reveal a more personal and strategic side of her decision-making.

Although Swift has not publicly commented on the texts or Kelce's advice, the story reinforces her reputation for carefully managing both her friendships and her professional network.

Experts note that Swift's ability to connect with people across different industries often helps her navigate both personal and professional challenges.