T.I. Calls School System a 'Trap' and Internet Roasts Him Over His Own Report Card

T.I. is facing renewed scrutiny online after criticizing the traditional education system, with some social media users pointing to his own academic background as they question his remarks.

The debate erupted following a Feb. 3 episode of his podcast, "expediTIously with Tip 'T.I.' Harris," where he was joined by former NFL quarterback Cam Newton. During the conversation, the two discussed their shared dissatisfaction with conventional schooling.

According to Atlanta Black Star, T.I., who dropped out in the ninth grade, questioned why schools fail to nurture certain talents in students.

During the exchange, T.I. asked Newton, "But why don't you think schools recognize those skills in young people and cultivate those instead of just drilling the mundane, the conventional approach to education?"

Newton responded, "I don't think that the traditional school dynamic is for everybody."

T.I. then shared his broader view on the system. He said, "Well, I think school is there to really breed followers. I think it's there to condition young kids to become human being adults that will join the workforce and fall in line with the systems that have been set in place."

pic.twitter.com/57tHHRViyd — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 10, 2026

He continued by describing how nonconformists are treated. "If you are someone that is a leader, someone that looks to blaze a trail and do things differently than they've ever been done before and can lead the rest of these kids away from that system, they shun you."

The comments sparked mixed reactions online. As reported by Atlanta Black Star, some critics referenced his past legal troubles, with one person writing, "Say the RAPPER and former TRAPPER." Another commenter voiced support, stating, "The great awakening! I think everyone is realizing how much we've been played."

Others brought up his son, King Harris, who previously clashed publicly with his parents over his upbringing. One commenter asked, "Is that the reason King is the way he is ?"

The renewed criticism also contrasts with T.I.'s earlier stance on education. In a past episode of "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle," he reviewed his sons' report cards, hired a tutor and assigned summer work, emphasizing that academics were a priority in his household.

Meanwhile, according to AllHipHop, T.I. said he "can't hide no more" as he prepares to release new music and his upcoming album Kill the King, which is being promoted as his final solo project.

Speaking at the ASCAP Grammy Brunch in Beverly Hills, he explained that he initially grew out his hair during the pandemic to be less recognizable after someone failed to identify him in public, but with a new single, "Let Them Know," and an album expected later this year, he's stepping back into the spotlight.

