Oasis Set Their Sights on 2027 Comeback Dates Across UK, Europe and US With New Songs in the Works

Oasis are reportedly planning another major tour in 2027, potentially featuring new music for the first time in nearly two decades.

One insider explained to The Sun the band is taking a pause this year to recuperate but emphasized the duo is eager to "strike while the iron is hot," hinting that new material may accompany the performances.

"Noel has been busy writing and they have all year to record. He was really inspired last year and is full of ideas," the source added, suggesting a creative period behind the scenes that could result in fresh tracks alongside classic hits.

Oasis' history has been defined by tumultuous relationships, particularly between the Gallagher brothers. The band infamously split 15 years ago following a backstage altercation in Paris. At the time, Noel issued a statement.

"It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

A subsequent statement, Tales From The Middle Of Nowhere, further detailed the strain.

"I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and band mates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new."

Despite the rocky history, fans embraced the 2025 reunion tour, which went off without major incident, showing the enduring power of Oasis' music and appeal.

New Music and Collaborations in the Works

Reports indicate the band is also lining up Miles Kane of the Last Shadow Puppets as support on several upcoming 2027 dates.

While representatives have not confirmed details, sources told The Sun the new tour could combine both classic hits and newly recorded tracks.

The timing coincides with Noel's recognition at the 2026 BRIT Awards, where he is set to receive the Songwriter of the Year award.