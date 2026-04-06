Charli XCX Defends Songwriting Credits Amid Sky Ferreira Demo Controversy

Pop star Charli XCX is responding to recent claims that some of her music may have drawn from Sky Ferreira's earlier demos, asserting that all songwriting credits on her latest projects were handled fairly.

The controversy began after Ferreira commented on social media about her past work being recorded by other artists.

On April 4, Ferreira dropped a comment on Instagram addressing a fan's question about her income, writing: "Someone sent me your X account. I toured for years. I work. I hate to break it to you, but your favorite artist records my old songs. I hope that answers your question. Xoxoxo."

The remark sparked renewed attention to her collaborations and alleged influence on Charli's music.

The dispute gained traction when a now-deleted social media post quoted an "industry insider" claiming that Charli's Wuthering Heights album contained elements from Ferreira demos dating back to 2015 and 2018.

Specifically, the post suggested that tracks such as "Chains of Love" and "Altars" were inspired by Ferreira's unreleased songs, NME reported.

Ferreira replied in the comments, stating, "Your industry 'insider' is wrong. Close but wrong...It isn't worth the trouble bc I know how the world works."

Sky Ferreira says Charli XCX recorded her old songs for 'Wuthering Heights' https://t.co/bR9rMkFeWq — Stereogum (@stereogum) April 5, 2026

Charli XCX Clarifies Songwriting Credits

Ferreira is credited as a featured artist, co-writer, and vocal producer on the Wuthering Heights track "Eyes of the World."

She added in another comment, "I wasn't going to say anything...It brought back a lot of things I have worked really hard to move past," indicating the emotional toll the speculation has had on her.

Charli XCX, currently in Kyoto filming and finishing her upcoming studio album, has not personally responded.

Her management released a statement to Billboard emphasizing her long-standing commitment to fair crediting:

"Charli has made seven albums, four mixtapes, and one EP, and has written countless songs for other artists throughout her career. She began as a songwriter with 'I Love It,' and her work has been recorded by and pitched to multiple artists. She always shares credits fairly and appropriately, and values her collaborators tremendously."

The statement confirmed that all tracks on Wuthering Heights went through a standard review process before release.

"Managers, legal representatives, artists, and producers reviewed archival materials and demo recordings. Songwriting credits and splits were determined collectively and approved formally prior to release," the team explained.