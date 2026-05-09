Charli XCX Teases Edgy New Era With ‘Rock Music’ Video Preview

Charli XCX is kicking off a bold new era with the release of her new single and video, "Rock Music," a short but striking preview that has already sparked major discussion online about her evolving sound.

The teaser, released on Instagram on Thursday (May 7), shows Charli in a dark, black-and-white scene where only her feet are visible.

Wearing sharp black stilettos, she stomps down on an electric guitar, snapping its neck and base in one clean motion.

The impact is followed by a burst of distorted guitars and heavy drum sounds, setting a loud and rebellious tone for what fans believe could be a new creative direction.

"rock music. song and video out tonight. 9pm pst," Charli wrote in the caption, confirming the release timing and building anticipation among fans waiting for her next move after her recent projects, Billboard reported.

The singer first hinted at this shift in an interview with British Vogue, where she shared a lyric from the track: "I think the dance floor is dead, so now we're making rock music."

She explained that continuing her previous dance-heavy sound would have felt emotionally difficult, and that she wanted to explore new creative ideas instead.

"If I'd made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad," she said. "That's interesting for me is to bend the possibilities of what my perspective on that could be."

Charli xcx will release her new single ‘rock music’ tonight. pic.twitter.com/e9M7EVq9Wv — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) May 7, 2026

Fans Decode Charli XCX's Chaotic New Era

However, Charli has also made it clear that fans should not expect a full genre switch.

According to Variety, in a recent Instagram post showing her in the studio, she wrote, "a video of me making a song called 'rock music' that is not actually rock music which is funny because i never said i was making a rock album."

That mix of hints and contradictions has only added to the excitement around her new era. Many fans are now trying to figure out what "Rock Music" really means for her sound going forward.

The release comes after her February companion album to Wuthering Heights, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Before that, her album Brat became a breakout success, peaking at No. 3 and pushing her further into mainstream popularity.

The "Rock Music" video itself is short, running just over two minutes, but it packs in a lot of visual storytelling. It opens with Charli smoking near a window, later tossing a television set out into the street.

The rest of the video mixes moody street scenes, cigarette-filled visuals, and chaotic bursts of movement, ending with a sudden interruption that looks like a live mosh pit breaking into the frame.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri with creative direction from Imogene Strauss, the video leans heavily into experimental style, blending electronic sounds with rock-inspired visuals.