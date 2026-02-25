Luke Combs Says Weight-Loss Injections 'Scare' Him as He Opens Up About Health Journey

Luke Combs is speaking candidly about his long-running struggles with body image and why he prefers not to rely on weight-loss injections, saying the idea of using newer medical options "scares" him.

The Grammy-nominated country star made the comments during a Feb. 24 appearance on the Popcast, hosted by Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli. The episode, produced by The New York Times, covered topics ranging from Combs' music career to his views on the culture of country music.

During a card-based segment of the interview, Combs was asked what self-doubt he faced on the road to stardom. He said it centered on his appearance.

"Definitely my appearance," he said. He explained that he worried he might not get opportunities "because I'm just like a bigger dude or whatever."

Combs said accepting that concern was difficult. "That was, like, a hard pill to swallow, 'cause you can't really change the way you look," he said.

He added that while he felt confident in his talent, body image remained an ongoing challenge. "I have always struggled with my weight. It bugs me a lot that I can't figure it out," he said.

Luke Combs on Weight Struggles and Health Goals

Combs said he has made lifestyle adjustments, including fasting and going gluten-free. He connected the changes in part to mental health considerations, saying, "The gluten-free thing started for mental health stuff." He also noted, "I have a really rare form of OCD that I have struggled with quite a bit for basically my whole life."

Although those changes have helped in some areas, he acknowledged the broader struggle continues. At one point, he said, "I don't want my life to be this life of ease." He added, "I like when stuff's hard."

That perspective also informs his feelings about newer weight-loss medications, including GLP-1 drugs.

Combs said he has avoided them because the concept makes him uneasy. "As dumb as that sounds, that stuff scares me more than I think that I would enjoy the benefits of," he said.

He emphasized that his decision is personal and not a judgment of others. "And not that there's anything wrong with that. That's personal for you," he said, referring to people who choose different approaches.

Combs said he wants to address his challenges the hard way rather than taking what he views as a shortcut. "I'm not going to do it the short way," he said. "I need to win, like, I need to beat myself."

He also reflected on the nature of his work, saying he does not view his path as physically demanding compared with many other jobs. "I'm not out digging ditches, man," he said. "It's not that hard of a job."

Combs said his internal struggle with body image feels like something he has not been able to overcome. "No matter how hard I try, it's just been like this impossible nut to crack for me," he said.

His forthcoming album, The Way I Am, is scheduled for release March 20.