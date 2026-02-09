The autopsy done on pop sensation Michael Jackson in 2009 revealed the unseen damage caused by years of plastic surgery, prescription medications, and health problems, thereby unfolding some shocking truth from under his polished veneer.

The singer, who died at age 50 from a fatal overdose of the surgical anesthetic propofol, weighed just 8st 10lbs at the time of his death. Jackson's stomach contained only partially dissolved pills, and his arms, shoulders, and hips bore puncture marks from injections meant to treat chronic insomnia and pain, Express reported.

A source close to the singer told the outlet, "He was skin and bone, his hair had fallen out, and he had been eating nothing but pills when he died. Injection marks all over his body and the disfigurement caused by years of plastic surgery show he'd been in terminal decline for some years."

Jackson had extensive surgical scarring, including behind his ears and along his nostrils, and underwent unusual cosmetic treatments such as tattooed pink lips, black eyebrows, and a tattooed scalp to match his hairline. His wavy, shoulder-length hair was a wig, covering a largely bald head with only patches of fine hair underneath.

Medical records also confirmed the singer suffered from vitiligo, a condition causing uneven skin pigmentation. Dr. Christopher Rogers, the medical examiner, said, "Some areas of the skin appear light and others appear dark."

Jackson's feet, essential to his iconic dance moves including the Moonwalk, were in severe condition, reportedly affected by callouses and a chronic fungal infection that he hid beneath socks. Dr. Conrad Murray, Jackson's personal physician, wrote that podiatric treatment and anti-fungal care dramatically improved his ability to walk and dance, highlighting years of neglected health.

The 1984 Pepsi commercial accident, which caused severe burns to his scalp, is believed to have marked the start of his reliance on painkillers. His brother Tito explained to Express, "He had been taking pain medicine because of the burns and evidently he got some kind of addiction from it."

Jackson's autopsy also showed evidence of injuries sustained during resuscitation attempts, including bruised chest and fractured ribs. Experts say the findings underline the physical and psychological pressures that accompanied his decades-long career, where fame, intense performance schedules, and secrecy over personal health compounded a pattern of decline.

In other news, a report from Melodic Magazine Dan Beck, a longtime Epic Records executive, will release a memoir next month detailing his role marketing Michael Jackson's 1995 greatest-hits album HIStory, Trouser Press Books announced Thursday.

Titled "You've Got Michael": Living Through HIStory and due Oct. 15, the 290-page book chronicles Beck's 20-year career at Epic, including his work as Jackson's primary marketing contact starting in 1991. The memoir offers behind-the-scenes insight into late-night calls, finishing tracks, and navigating the pressures of promoting an artist whose fame often complicated decision-making.

Beck writes, "I wish I could put Michael Jackson in some neat compartment of my brain... the intrigue, the sense of responsibility, the exhaustion, the utter helplessness, the power, the joy, the dread, the embarrassment, the pride, the awe, the pity and, yes, the thrill of working with Michael Jackson."

Beck also worked with Cyndi Lauper, Luther Vandross, Pearl Jam and Boston, and produced the award-winning documentary Listen Smart. Preorders for You've Got Michael are available through Trouser Press Books, tapping into growing public interest in behind-the-scenes stories of major pop acts.

