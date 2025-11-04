Halsey Rushed to Hospital Overnight Following Boston Performance, Shares Health Update

Halsey was hospitalized overnight after her Nov. 2 performance in Boston but assured fans she is "A-Okay" and ready to continue her Back to Badlands tour.

The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, shared the update on Instagram Stories Nov. 3 with a photo of herself wearing a towel headwrap.

"Boston I'm gonna be honest with ya, after the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning," she wrote.

"Minor medical emergency but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! But if I'm pacing myself, that's why!"

According to ENews, Halsey thanked the medical team at Massachusetts General Hospital for their care, calling them "the absolute best team I've ever met."

She also expressed excitement for her second Boston show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, writing, "LETS ROCK TONIGHT!"

This is not Halsey's first public health struggle. In 2022, she revealed diagnoses of lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, which involves the overproduction of white blood cells.

Halsey via Instagram stories. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZCrctIV985 — halsey archive (@haIseylq) November 3, 2025

Halsey Opens Up About Health Struggles on TikTok

Five weeks prior to her Boston hospitalization, she had shared on TikTok that she had undergone chemotherapy and had a new port placed for treatment.

"Just did another few sessions of chemo. Had a new port placed," she said, showing bandages on her chest.

Halsey has been candid about her health journey over the years. She previously opened up about endometriosis, surgery, and performing while experiencing a miscarriage at age 20, NME reported.

In September 2024, she was hospitalized after a "very scary" seizure, highlighting the ongoing challenges she faces.

Despite these hurdles, Halsey continues to perform and create music. Her fifth studio album, "The Great Impersonator," released in October 2023, has been praised for its raw and honest portrayal of her experiences with chronic illness and postpartum depression.

NME gave the album a glowing five-star review, describing it as a raw and powerful reflection on Halsey's struggles with chronic illness and postpartum depression—written during a time when she wasn't sure she'd pull through.

Now engaged to actor Avan Jogia and mom to four-year-old Ender Ridley Aydin, Halsey continues to pour her heart into her music and her fans.

Despite a recent overnight trip to the ER, she assured everyone that she's feeling better, taking things slow, and ready to get back on stage.