Halsey Silences Heckler at Boston Concert After Night in ER: 'I'll Play Whatever I Want'

Pop star Halsey shut down a heckler during their Monday, Nov. 3 concert in Boston after revealing they had spent the night in the emergency room.

The incident happened during the second of two shows at MGM Music Hall, part of Halsey's Back to Badlands Tour.

According to fan-captured videos, a concertgoer shouted, "stop talking and play," while Halsey, 31, who uses she/they pronouns, was speaking to the crowd. The singer responded firmly from the stage, RollingStone reported.

"You think you're tough s--- because you're from Boston? I'm from Jersey, baby. I'll whoop your ass. My dad's from Boston, my mom's from Jersey — that basically makes me a f---ing demon," Halsey said.

They continued, "I'm gonna play whatever the f--- I wanna play. In case you didn't hear me correctly, I almost f---ing died to be on this stage. I'm going to play whatever the f--- I wanna play."

Halsey Shuts Down Concertgoer Who Told Her ‘Stop Talking & Play’: ‘Who the F–k Do You Think You’re Talking To?’https://t.co/QfysEX5sqY — billboard (@billboard) November 4, 2025

Halsey Reveals ER Visit Hours Before Boston Show

Just hours before the performance, Halsey revealed through Instagram Stories that they had a minor health issue and spent the night receiving treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! but if I'm pacing myself, that's why!" they wrote. Halsey also thanked the hospital staff, naming doctors and nurses who helped during the emergency.

According to People, on Nov. 4, Halsey addressed the heckler again on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I've been polite but won't be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should play in my set."

They added, "He told me to 'stop talking and play ____' there's always one," emphasizing, "NOT IN MY HOUSE !!!!!!"

This is not Halsey's first public health challenge. Earlier this year, the singer shared that they underwent chemotherapy following a 2022 diagnosis with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

Despite these struggles, Halsey continues to perform and connect with fans, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, Badlands, on this tour.

Halsey has maintained an active presence on social media, keeping fans updated about their health and performances.