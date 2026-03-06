Backstreet Boys Singer Brian Littrell Suffers Legal Setback in Beachfront Property Dispute

Brian Littrell, a member of the pop group Backstreet Boys, has suffered another legal setback in his fight to protect the beach area in front of his Florida mansion.

A judge recently dismissed Littrell's lawsuit against the Walton County Sheriff's Office, where the singer argued that deputies failed to stop people from entering what he claims is private property.

The ruling marks the latest twist in an ongoing dispute over beach access near Littrell's home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

According to the decision by Jeffrey Lewis, Littrell did not have the legal right to force law enforcement to remove people from the beach.

The judge wrote that police officers have the discretion to decide whether to investigate or act in certain situations.

"Law enforcement has the discretion to pursue, or to not pursue an investigation," Lewis wrote in the ruling.

The judge also noted that the sheriff's office serves the entire community, not just a single homeowner.

"The Sheriff's Office has a duty to the public, not an affirmative duty to a single homeowner," the court decision stated.

According to the NY Post, Littrell had claimed that deputies ignored his requests for help and refused to arrest people he believed were trespassing on the beach area near his $3.4 million property.

In his lawsuit, he argued that the lack of enforcement allowed the area behind his home to slowly become a public beach.

The judge dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning Littrell cannot file the same lawsuit again in its current form. However, he still has the option to appeal the decision.

His attorney, Peter Ticktin, said the singer plans to ask the court to reconsider the ruling. Ticktin argued that the case was dismissed before Littrell's legal team had the chance to fully respond.

"The order which dismissed the case with prejudice was entered without any opportunity for the Plaintiffs to present a Response or hear argument," Ticktin said, adding that the family will request a rehearing.

If the judge refuses to reopen the case, Ticktin said they are prepared to take the matter to an appeals court.

The singer is also involved in a separate legal dispute with a local resident, Carolyn Barrington Hill, whom he accused of repeatedly trespassing on the beach near his property.

That lawsuit was also recently dismissed by another judge, though the ruling allowed Littrell and his wife, Leighanne Littrell, time to file a revised complaint.

In their filings, the couple argued that Hill ignored "no trespassing" signs and entered the beach area without permission, Yahoo reported.

They also claimed her actions caused emotional distress and interfered with their ability to enjoy the property.

Hill's lawyer, Heidi Mehaffey, said the latest ruling showed the court believed the claims lacked legal support.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Corey Dobridnia, welcomed the decision and said the case had "no legal basis," allowing deputies to focus on community safety.