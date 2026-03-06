Cancer-Stricken Barry Manilow Faces Brutal 'Melted Face' Troll Attack Amid His Alleged Plastic Surgery Addiction

Barry Manilow, the Grammy-winning singer and entertainer, has drawn harsh online comments about his appearance as he updates fans on his recovery from lung cancer surgery.

The 82-year-old artist revealed late last year that doctors found a cancerous spot on his left lung, which required surgery and forced him to postpone dates on his farewell arena tour. Since then, Manilow has been recuperating and gradually preparing to return to the stage.

Manilow recently sent a video message to his fans in which he talked about how slowly he was getting better and how determined he was to get back to the strength he needed to perform live.

However, as per RadarOnline, social media reaction quickly turned negative, focusing on changes in his face rather than his health.

"Whenever Barry appears publicly, there is intense scrutiny of how he looks, and this time the conversation online quickly turned harsh," said a source familiar with the tour. "People started posting comments about his face rather than focusing on the fact he is recovering from cancer surgery."

Some critics have accused Manilow of having excessive cosmetic procedures, using terms like "plastic surgery addiction" and "melted face." Despite the criticism, those close to the singer emphasize that his priority remains his health and ability to perform.

"Barry has always been meticulous about how he presents himself, including cosmetic work over the years," an insider said. "But right now, the focus is on his recovery and making sure he is strong enough to get back on stage."

A Las Vegas entertainment official noted that although online reactions have been brutal at times, the core audience is more interested in hearing Manilow sing than in online opinions.

Manilow addressed fans directly in his video update, acknowledging the difficulty of his recovery. "It's been a long ride, and since I have no patience, it's been agony. But I am getting stronger," he said. "I have great doctors and wonderful friends and family, and I am so looking forward to getting back on stage."

He also promoted his upcoming album, "What a Time," recorded before his diagnosis, and expressed enthusiasm about continuing his music career. "Here's to another century of making music together, my friends. All my love and gratitude."

As per Fox News, doctors advised Manilow to delay his arena tour after a surgeon warned his lungs were not yet strong enough for a full 90-minute performance. Despite daily treadmill training, he postponed the opening dates but may resume his Las Vegas residency toward the end of March, with arena shows planned for April.

"He said, 'Barry, you won't be ready to do a 90-minute show. Your lungs aren't ready yet,'" Manilow recalled. "You're in great shape considering what you've been through, but your body isn't ready."

Looking ahead, Manilow expressed hope to resume his Las Vegas residency at the end of March and restart his arena tour in April. "When I do come back, I will COME BACK!!!" he vowed.

The singer's career spans six decades with numerous top ten hits, beginning with 1974's "Mandy."

Manilow's recent health setback comes as he marks several milestones in his career, including the resurgence of his song "Once Before I Go" into the Adult Contemporary top 10, more than 50 years after his breakthrough hit "Mandy" first charted in 1974.