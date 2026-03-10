Jack White Addresses Internet Backlash Over Alleged Shade at Taylor Swift

Rock musician Jack White has clarified that he was not criticizing Taylor Swift after an online backlash suggested he called her music boring.

The former The White Stripes frontman posted a message on Instagram on March 9 to address headlines and social media reactions that followed a recent interview with The Guardian.

In that interview, White discussed his songwriting style and briefly mentioned Swift while explaining why he prefers writing about fictional characters rather than his own life.

As the quote spread online, many headlines suggested the rocker had taken a swipe at Swift's music. Fans quickly reacted, especially Swift's loyal fan base, often called "Swifties."

Some critics online accused White of hypocrisy and pointed to songs about his own personal experiences.

White responded by saying the reports misunderstood what he meant.

"I didn't say I think Taylor Swift's music is 'boring,'" White wrote in the Instagram post. "Or whatever click bait the net is trying to scrape together."

In the original interview, White was asked whether his songs are autobiographical. He said they usually are not.

According to Yahoo, while explaining his view, he referenced the popularity of pop stars writing about their public breakups.

"Now it's become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired break-ups," White said in the interview.

He added that writing about his own life is not a style he personally finds interesting.

Jack White posted a statement on Instagram after numerous publications took his comment about Taylor Swift out of contexthttps://t.co/XpVJ5XMadF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 10, 2026

Jack White Explains His Songwriting Comments

According to White, his comment was about his own creative process rather than a criticism of Swift.

He explained in the Instagram message that writing from imagination feels more exciting to him as a songwriter. Creating fictional characters and stories, he said, makes the process more engaging.

At the same time, White acknowledged Swift's huge success and her strong connection with listeners.

He said he is "very happy for them that they've succeeded in engaging with so many music lovers in their own way," referring to artists who share personal stories in their music, Billboard reported.

White also used the post to talk about his growing frustration with online headlines and interview coverage.

He said the way comments are pulled from longer conversations and turned into dramatic stories has made him less interested in doing interviews.

"These are the times where I'm made less and less interested in doing interviews," White wrote.

"Because in the age of this massive demand for click bait and content, any scrape of anything interesting or off the beaten path that can be turned into drama is swarmed over and spit out as bait."