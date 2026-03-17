Taylor Swift Helps Vinyl Sales Reach Highest Revenue Since 1983

Vinyl has made a huge comeback, and Taylor Swift played a major role in helping US vinyl sales surpass $1 billion in revenue for the first time since 1983.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), total vinyl revenue reached $1.04 billion in 2025, marking 19 years of consecutive growth for the format.

Sales in units also rose, increasing from 43.4 million in 2024 to 46.8 million in 2025, a 7.9 percent jump.

The impressive boost was largely driven by Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which sold 1.6 million vinyl copies alone, topping all other releases by over 1.3 million units, RollingStone reported.

Swift released eight different vinyl variants of the album, including editions with shimmering, marbled, or transparent LPs, plus exclusive extras like double-sided posters, unseen photos, and even a poem she wrote herself.

"This album has been a phenomenon," Matt Bass, RIAA VP of Research and Gold & Platinum Operations, said.

"Fans are consuming music from the artists they love in more ways than ever, and that passion is reflected in today's report."

The U.S. recorded-music industry reached a record high of $11.5 billion in revenue in 2025.



Premium paid streaming subscription revenues grew 6.8% to $5.88 billion and vinyl sales, led by Taylor Swift, were up for a 19th consecutive year, passing $1 billion in sales for the… — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

Taylor Swift Turns Vinyl Into Collectible Craze

Other top vinyl sellers in 2025 included Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson, The Weeknd, and Tyler, the Creator.

Classic albums like Rumours and Thriller also proved popular, showing that vinyl remains a format cherished by both longtime fans and new listeners.

Swift's creative approach to vinyl helped turn her album into a collectible item.

According to The Guardian, certain editions were only available for 48 hours on her website, and she marketed the variants in ways that made fans eager to purchase multiple copies.

Her efforts helped The Life of a Showgirl achieve over 4 million sales in its opening week, with 1.3 million of those on vinyl alone.

While vinyl sales soared, CD revenue declined by 7.8 percent, and overall unit sales dropped 11.6 percent.

Paid streaming subscriptions, however, continued to grow, rising 6.5 percent to 106.5 million accounts in 2025 and generating $5.88 billion in revenue.

Some critics have questioned Swift's multiple vinyl variants, arguing it may encourage excessive consumer spending.

YouTube reviewer Anthony Fantano noted, "Are you really giving your fans what they want, or are you merely exploiting a very weird niche monopoly?"

Meanwhile, artists like Billie Eilish and Coldplay have focused on sustainability, producing records made from recycled vinyl or plastic bottles.