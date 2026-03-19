Vince Gill Predicts Taylor Swift Will Make Country Music Hall of Fame, Praises Career

Country music legend Vince Gill says he believes Taylor Swift will one day be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, calling her a deserving artist with a lasting impact on the genre.

Gill shared his thoughts during a recent appearance on Rolling Stone's "Nashville Now" podcast, where he reflected on his own Hall of Fame journey and pointed to Swift as a future inductee.

"I think they'll put her in there. Why wouldn't you?" he said. "I'm crazy about her. I fully support that."

Swift could become eligible for the Hall's Modern Era category as early as this year.

The category requires artists to have at least 20 years since reaching national prominence, RollingStone reported.

Her debut album, which included the hit song "Tim McGraw," was released in 2006, marking the start of her rise in country music.

📰 | Vince Gill voices support for Taylor Swift to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.



— He also shared that he’s a big fan of Taylor, praising her as an “awesome” artist while defending her against backlash and highlighting her lasting impact on country music. pic.twitter.com/AUSZL4ai1T — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 18, 2026

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Vince Gill Reflects on His Career

Gill, who was inducted in 2007 at age 50, admitted he once felt the honor came sooner than expected.

"I was grateful. There was a part of me that kind of thought, 'a little early,' honestly," he said. After receiving the recognition, he focused on proving he deserved it. "What I wanted to do after the fact was earn it."

Over time, Gill built a strong legacy with dozens of chart hits and albums. His long career helped shape modern country music, and he continues to release new projects, including his recent EP series "50 Years From Home."

Now, he sees a similar level of influence in Swift's career. Though she later expanded into pop music, Swift began as a country artist and quickly became one of the genre's most successful young stars.

Gill also noted her strong support for the Hall of Fame, saying she is "arguably the biggest donor" the institution has ever had.

According to Billboard, if Swift is inducted in the near future, she could make history.

At 36, she would become the youngest member of the Hall, beating current record holders Johnny Cash and Eddy Arnold, who were both inducted at age 48.