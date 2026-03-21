Wack 100 Leaks Texts, Alleges Adin Ross Makes Creepy Sexual Advances and Owes Millions Amid Blueface Fight Controversy

Music manager Wack 100 has escalated his dispute with streamer Adin Ross, releasing alleged text messages and making claims about unpaid earnings following a controversial boxing match involving Blueface.

According to HotNewHipHop, the conflict stems from Blueface's recent appearance at a Brand Risk Promotions event, where the rapper lost a decision to opponent Chibu. The result and handling of the fight have since been publicly disputed.

The report introduced the broader context of the fallout. Wack 100 is said to have taken issue with how the fight was managed and has continued to press Ross over alleged financial obligations tied to the event.

The outlet reported that Wack 100 shared screenshots of what he claims are private messages between himself and Ross. In the alleged exchange, Ross appears to attempt to defuse tensions.

Wack100 LEAKED his text messages with Adin Ross begging for Blueface’s money from fighting on Brand Risk 💀



“He tried his bully tactics.. Adin, nothing in the contract supports what you’re talking about”pic.twitter.com/VzKyJcHTML — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) March 20, 2026

The source preceded one of the alleged messages. "should just kiss and make up," Ross allegedly wrote, according to the published screenshots.

The report further stated that Wack 100 responded by emphasizing the seriousness of the situation, asserting that the matter involved substantial unpaid sums rather than personal conflict.

According to the same report, Wack 100 claims that Blueface has yet to receive payment for the fight, with estimates ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to as much as $1 million.

Additional alleged messages cited in the report. "Please?" Ross allegedly followed up, continuing the exchange after Wack 100 rejected the tone of the conversation.

The outlet noted that the messages also included claims that Ross identified himself in a particular way during the conversation. "gay," Ross allegedly wrote in response, as cited in the report.

A transition in the report led into another controversial line attributed to Ross. "Are you rejecting me because I'm white, Jewish, and gay? Wow an antisemite homophobe. Disgusting," the message read, according to the screenshots.

Despite the tone of the alleged messages, the report emphasized that Wack 100 remained focused on financial concerns, continuing to demand payment tied to the fight.

The dispute traces back to the boxing event, where Blueface publicly questioned the outcome shortly after the match and suggested he would not return to the promotion.

As of now, Ross has not publicly responded to the allegations, and the authenticity of the leaked messages has not been independently verified.

In separate news, a federal lawsuit is targeting Adin Ross over alleged involvement in illegal online gambling promotion, according to Complex.

Filed in late 2025, the complaint claims Ross helped promote Stake.us as a "social casino" while it allegedly enabled real-money gambling through virtual currency. Plaintiffs also allege Ross streamed gambling sessions using funds secretly provided by the platform, rather than his own money.

The lawsuit further claims internal transfers—including a reported $100,000 exchange involving Drake—may have been used to support artificial streaming activity.

Ross has denied similar past allegations, calling them "fucking bullshit."