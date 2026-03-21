BTS Leader RM Injured Before Highly Anticipated Comeback Concert

BTS leader RM has suffered an ankle injury just days before the group's highly anticipated comeback concert in Seoul, raising concern among fans worldwide.

The group's label, Big Hit, confirmed the news in an official statement, saying RM was hurt during rehearsals on March 19.

"RM suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a hospital to undergo a detailed examination and treatment," the company shared.

Doctors later diagnosed him with a sprain, a partial ligament tear, and a bone bruise that includes inflammation.

Because of the injury, RM will need to wear a cast and limit his movements for at least two weeks to focus on recovery.

Despite the setback, RM remains committed to joining the performance. However, Big Hit said his on-stage activities will be adjusted, Billboard reported.

"RM's on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited," the agency explained.

BTS’ RM injures ankle ahead of comeback showhttps://t.co/gUu0aoSPKT — The Korea Herald 코리아헤럴드 (@TheKoreaHerald) March 20, 2026

BTS RM to Perform Despite Injury

The company also emphasized that his health comes first. "The decision was made to prioritize the medical opinion to prevent any further strain on his injury," the statement added.

Fans, known as ARMY, have been eagerly waiting for this comeback, which marks BTS' first live performance since their 2022 "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour.

The group had taken a break as all seven members completed their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Even with the injury, RM is expected to appear on stage and interact with fans.

According to RollingStone, Big Hit reassured supporters, saying, "Although RM's performance will be limited, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience."

The comeback concert will take place at Gwanghwamun in Seoul, a symbolic location, and is expected to draw a massive crowd.

It also comes alongside the release of BTS' fifth studio album, Arirang, which marks their first full-length project in years.

Following the Seoul show, BTS is scheduled to begin a large-scale world tour with 82 dates starting April 9. The group also has upcoming appearances, including a U.S. event tied to Spotify.