J. Cole Reacts to Drake vs Kendrick Lamar Fallout: 'I Was Disgusted Both Ways'

J. Cole is opening up about the intense fallout from the high-profile feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, saying he felt uncomfortable with how quickly fans and the music world took sides.

In a recent interview on Cam'ron's "Talk With Flee" podcast, Cole described the situation as deeply divided, comparing it to politics.

"Right away, the world, it became like politics," he said. "You're either Democrat or Republican, you're either Kendrick or you're Drake, and you've got to pick a side."

Cole made it clear he didn't agree with that mindset. "I felt like the ni–a that was disgusted both ways," he admitted, explaining that he didn't like how the situation played out on either side, Rolling Stone reported.

The rapper also criticized how some people reacted to Drake during the feud. He said it seemed like many used the moment to attack the artist's reputation.

"It's disgusting how people tried to use that opportunity... to tear this dude down and create a narrative as if he's not great," Cole said, adding that it felt like a "campaign" against Drake.

J. Cole says he found it "disgusting" how people tried to tear down Drake, while also being proud of Kendrick Lamar and the moment he had:



"The world became like politics, you either Democrat or Republican. You either Kendrick, or you Drake."



"I was disgusted both ways, damn… pic.twitter.com/WPXPCEOhv8 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 23, 2026

J. Cole Shows Support for Drake Amid Fallout

At the same time, Cole acknowledged that Kendrick Lamar gained major momentum after the feud. The success of his projects and public appearances helped boost his standing in the industry, making him one of the most talked-about artists following the clash. Still, Cole said he feels for both sides, especially because of his personal connection to each artist.

"I also hate that for Drake and I hate how the world turns on him," he shared, showing concern for how quickly public opinion can shift.

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been one of the biggest moments in modern hip-hop. It featured sharp diss tracks, personal lyrics, and strong reactions from fans, many of whom felt pressured to choose a favorite.

According to Yahoo, Cole himself was briefly pulled into the situation after appearing on Drake's song "First Person Shooter." He even released a diss track at one point but later stepped back, choosing not to stay involved in the conflict.

Now, Cole is hoping for a fresh start, especially for Drake, who is expected to release new music soon. He said he hopes the project "goes crazy," showing support for his fellow artist despite the drama.