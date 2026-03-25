Keith Urban Reportedly Takes 'Pay the Bills' Job After Nicole Kidman Divorce

Country singer Keith Urban has reportedly taken on a smaller performance job to help cover expenses following his recent divorce from actress Nicole Kidman.

According to an insider, the move comes as Urban adjusts to life after their split and manages legal costs tied to the separation.

Urban, 58, recently performed on the Top Shelf Country Cruise, which sailed from Florida to the Bahamas from Feb. 27 to March 6. The cruise featured several country music artists and drew a crowd of just over 1,000 passengers, DailyMail reported.

"Cruise ships are not exactly the dream gig, but they pay the bills – and it gives Keith something to focus on," a source told New Idea. The insider added that the type of job is a shift from Urban's usual large-scale arena concerts.

The performance has raised questions about the singer's finances, even though he is believed to have a net worth of about $75 million. Friends reportedly think the cost of legal fees from the divorce may have affected his finances.

"When there's that much money involved in a split, the lawyers don't come cheap, regardless of the outcome," the source explained, noting that smaller gigs can help "keep his cash flow steady."

Keith Urban took on a modest new job after divorce from Nicole Kidman https://t.co/x7SXEM1NLd pic.twitter.com/zihfMlBOsS — Page Six (@PageSix) March 24, 2026

Keith Urban Plans 2026 Comeback

Urban and Kidman, both 58, ended their 19-year marriage in September. Their divorce was finalized in January.

Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing, and both agreed to waive spousal and child support. She was also granted primary residential custody of their two daughters.

According to PageSix, the insider said Urban is now trying to stay busy as he moves forward. "He's trying to stay busy now that his divorce is finalized," the source said. Another comment suggested that the singer is using work as a way to cope with the changes in his personal life.

Despite the quieter gig, Urban is reportedly planning a strong comeback later this year. "He has every intention of ending 2026 the exact opposite of how it started – on a total high," the source added.

A representative for Urban has not publicly commented on the reports.

Kidman briefly addressed the breakup earlier this month, saying, "We are a family, and that's what we'll continue to be," signaling a focus on co-parenting despite the separation.