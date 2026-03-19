Keith Urban Reportedly 'Turned Into a Different Person' Amid Divorce Drama with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman divorced in January 2026, but they announced their split in September 2025.

They still co-parent their two daughters. Sources say Urban has noticeably changed since the separation, struggling with life outside the shared spotlight he once enjoyed with Kidman, according to Style Caster.

A source familiar with the situation explained Urban's shift in public visibility. "Keith used to be everywhere with Nicole," the insider said. "Now he's nowhere."

The source elaborated on how the dynamics of their relationship affected Urban's social life. "He was always her plus-one," the insider continued. "He wasn't getting those invites on his own. Nicole is still at the center of everything. Keith isn't part of that world without her."

Urban reportedly feels the loss of access that came with their partnership. "He's just not on those guest lists anymore," the source said. "Not without Nicole. That access came with the relationship. And now it's gone."

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Hints at Deep Secrets Behind Split From Keith Urban— Fans Convinced There's More She's Hiding

Additional reports suggest that Urban is going through what some are calling a "midlife crisis." "Keith seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a midlife crisis since the split. He's turned into a totally different person. It's like she doesn't know him at all anymore," said the insider.

Urban was reportedly affected by a recent interview with his eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, in which she praised Kidman but did not mention him. "He's trying to put on a brave front," a source told Australian outlet New Idea. "This latest snub—so publicly, there in black and white—has stumped him. He feels like he doesn't exist."

Meanwhile, Kidman made headlines at the 2026 Oscars, presenting Best Picture in what many have dubbed a "revenge dress." The powder-pink silk Chanel gown featured a crystal-embroidered bustier and a feathered skirt, later paired with a netted gold gown for the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Sources describe the former couple's communication as minimal. "Nicole and Keith don't really communicate," one insider said. "Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven't rebounded."

As Urban navigates the challenges of life after divorce, the sources suggest his that transformation is stark and especially in contrast to Kidman's continued prominence in Hollywood events.

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