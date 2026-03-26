Cruz Beckham Sends Emotional Plea to Brooklyn in Tearful 'Loneliest Boy' Performance

Singer Cruz Beckham became emotional on stage as he appeared to send a heartfelt message to his older brother Brooklyn Beckham, during a live performance in London.

The 21-year-old performed his unreleased song "Loneliest Boy" at the Courtyard Theatre on Tuesday, where he was seen wiping away tears while singing in front of a crowd that included his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

The emotional moment quickly drew attention, as the lyrics seemed to reflect the ongoing distance within the Beckham family.

"Loneliest boy, I hope that you're listening," Cruz sang. "Don't push all your friends away, when we're tryna show you love." His voice reportedly cracked as he continued, making the performance feel deeply personal.

According to Hello Magazine, the song also included lines about heartbreak within the family. "Mama don't talk too much, it's breaking her heart," Cruz sang, hinting at the strain the situation may be causing.

At one point, he wiped his face with his sleeve while performing, and a bandmate placed an arm around him in support.

Tearful Cruz Beckham takes aim at ‘loneliest’ brother Brooklyn in new song: ‘Hope you’re listening’ https://t.co/3z4aygDh2q pic.twitter.com/9cQ4MjILRi — Page Six (@PageSix) March 25, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham Won't Reconcile With Family

The emotional set comes as Brooklyn, 27, remains estranged from his family. Earlier this year, he publicly stated that he did not want to reconcile.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote in a social media post, addressing long-standing rumors about tension within the household, Page Six reported.

Brooklyn also pushed back against claims that his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, was controlling him.

"I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he said. He further accused his parents of trying to damage his relationship with Peltz, whom he married in 2022.

While David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to those claims, they have continued to show support for their eldest son through social media posts and public gestures.

Cruz has also expressed hope for healing, even as emotions remain high.

Despite the tension, the family has made small efforts to reach out. Both parents shared loving birthday messages for Brooklyn, with David writing, "We love you."

Cruz also acknowledged his brother's birthday while speaking to reporters earlier this year.