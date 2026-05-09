Ashnikko Bans MAGA Hats After Trump Supporter Humiliated at Concert

American singer Ashnikko has said MAGA hats are not permitted at her concerts following a confrontation at a recent Orlando show in which an attendee wearing the political cap was met with chants directed at President Donald Trump.

As per Raw Story, during a stop in Miami this week, Ashnikko addressed the audience and said, "I would just like to reaffirm that MAGA hats are not allowed at my shows," according to video posted on social media. The crowd responded with cheers. The statement circulated widely on TikTok and appeared to reference the earlier incident in Orlando.

At the Orlando concert, video showed audience members chanting an expletive directed at Trump as a person wearing a Make America Great Again hat appeared to react by covering their face. The moment spread across social media and drew widespread attention online.

With her brash public persona, she has gained a huge following among LGBTQ+ fans and often incorporates political and social themes into her work. She uses she/her and they/them pronouns and has publicly identified as pansexual and genderfluid. Throughout her career, she has spoken in support of progressive causes and social justice issues.

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The Miami comments were not part of an extended political speech, but rather a brief remark made between songs. Representatives for the artist did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The incident comes as Ashnikko continues her "Smoochies" tour, which has drawn strong ticket demand across the United States. As reported by TRIBLIVE, her May 12 performance in Pittsburgh at Stage AE is sold out, according to venue listings. The electropop and rap artist is touring in support of her second studio album, "Smoochies," released last year.

The Pittsburgh stop is expected to feature opening act Googly Eyes. The tour follows previous sold-out performances in multiple cities, including earlier shows in Pittsburgh during her 2023 run.

In interviews promoting "Smoochies," Ashnikko has said the album reflects a renewed sense of creative energy after a period in which she felt disconnected from her music. She has described her live performances as intentionally high-energy and visually theatrical, emphasizing audience participation.

The Orlando and Miami moments have added attention to the tour, which continues through multiple U.S. cities in the coming months.

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