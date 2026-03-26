FKA Twigs Claims Shia LaBeouf Tried to Enforce 'Unlawful' NDA in New Lawsuit

FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, has filed a new lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, alleging he tried to enforce an "unlawful" nondisclosure agreement (NDA) to silence her.

The British singer is seeking a court order blocking LaBeouf, 39, from enforcing portions of their 2025 settlement that she says violate California law.

The lawsuit stems from Barnett's previous 2020 case, in which she accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and emotional abuse during their one-year relationship from 2018 to 2019. That case was settled in 2025.

According to the new filing, LaBeouf filed a "secret arbitration complaint" in December over an October interview Barnett gave to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the interview, Barnett spoke candidly about her feelings after the ordeal, saying she did not feel "safe" and shared her involvement with organizations supporting survivors of abuse.

According to RollingStone, the lawsuit claims that LaBeouf and his attorneys later sought "exorbitant" sums of money, arguing she violated the NDA through her general, benign statements.

Barnett's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who represented Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle, argued that LaBeouf's attempt to enforce the NDA violates California's Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure (STAND) Act.

This law prevents NDAs from limiting survivors of sexual assault or harassment from speaking out.

FKA Twigs Claims LaBeouf Tried to Silence Her

Rosengart said in the court documents, "This is a case about justice and law, not money. [She] has nothing to gain from this case either professionally or financially. She files this action to right a wrong and on behalf of other women who do not have the resources to speak out and defend themselves from predators."

The lawsuit also highlights the restrictive nature of the NDA, claiming it not only sought to silence Barnett about her own experiences but also attempted to limit her ability to support other survivors through charitable work.

"In other words, the settlement seeks not only to silence Ms. Barnett about her own story as a survivor but also to silence her from supporting other survivors as well," the filing states.

Barnett's legal team called LaBeouf's arguments "preposterous" and "nonsensical," arguing that the STAND Act covers both sexual assault and sexual battery claims, contrary to LaBeouf's position, People reported.

While LaBeouf reportedly dropped his arbitration claim earlier this year, Barnett says he still refuses to acknowledge that the NDA provisions are illegal and unenforceable.

She is seeking declaratory relief from the court to officially declare the NDA invalid and prevent LaBeouf from enforcing it in the future.