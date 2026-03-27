J.Cole Reveals Podcast on Explosive Diddy Fight Was to Air—Then Abruptly Canceled, Fuels Backlash Over Unexpected Reason

Rapper J. Cole said he declined to release a podcast episode detailing a 2013 altercation with Sean "Diddy" Combs because he did not want to "kick a man when he's down," reigniting debate about whether celebrities should speak publicly about past confrontations.

Cole, 41, discussed the incident during a recent appearance on rapper Cam'ron's podcast Talk With Flee, saying he had recorded an episode about the night but ultimately chose not to publish it after Combs faced a wave of negative publicity over unrelated allegations.

"We was gonna put it out because at that time, me and Puff hadn't had no problems for years," Cole said on the podcast, referring to Combs by his nickname. "It was cleaned up quick and we was in a good spot. ... And then all the s--- happened with him, and I was just like, 'Nah.' It felt like damn near kicking a man when he's down. It would have gave the news and the world more ammo."

The alleged scuffle dates to a 2013 MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Details remain murky, but the dispute reportedly involved members of Cole's and Combs' entourages after Combs allegedly attempted to pour a drink on Kendrick Lamar over his "Control" verse. Cole has alluded to the encounter in his music, including lyrics on the track "Let Go My Hand."

As per HotNewHipHop, Cole's decision not to publish the recorded episode has drawn mixed reactions online. Some fans and commentators praised what they described as restraint, saying Cole's choice avoided adding fuel to Combs' legal and reputational troubles. Others criticized Cole for appearing to sympathize with Combs, citing prior allegations of physical abuse against the music executive.

"Kicking a man while he is down... kinda like how Diddy literally kicked Cassie when she was down? Being dragged on the floor?" one user wrote on X, referencing a widely circulated video and accusations involving another alleged victim. "Cole is so disappointing at the moment," another wrote.

Representatives for J. Cole and Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The exchange highlights the larger conversation in entertainment about when public figures should revisit past conflicts, particularly when one party is facing current legal or social scrutiny. Some observers say such disclosures can provide context or accountability, while others argue they can be exploitative or appear to endorse individuals' misconduct.

Cole, who rose to prominence in the early 2010s and has maintained a high profile through his music and social commentary, has not publicly elaborated further on the specifics of the 2013 incident beyond song lyrics and the podcast remarks.