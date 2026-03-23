Diddy, Cassie Accused: Escort Alleges Ex-Couple Spiked Orange Juice, Sabotaged Condom and Left Him With Condyloma

Music industry titan Diddy and singer Cassie are being accused of some pretty serious stuff. A former male dancer is alleging that the two drugged and sexually assaulted him, leading to lasting health issues.

According to a report by The Hip-Hop Democrat, Edmond Laurent, an adult entertainer who performed under the name Islander, filed a complaint alleging a pattern of abuse during encounters with the former couple in Los Angeles hotels.

Diddy and Cassie are facing insane accusations from a former male dancer who says the onetime power couple drugged him, ripped his condom, and left him with an incurable sexually transmitted infection after a brutal hotel 'freak-off,' as the Law and Crime Sidebar noted.

Laurent claims he was initially hired for what he believed would be a standard performance, but instead encountered a masked couple later identified as Diddy and Cassie. He alleges the situation escalated into repeated encounters orchestrated by the pair.

As reported by AllHipHop, the filing outlined the alleged drugging incident. "Edmond Laurent... claims Diddy and Cassie spiked his orange juice with powerful drugs, then sexually assaulted him while he was unconscious."

Laurent claims the interactions adhered to a consistent pattern. Diddy, according to him, orchestrated the events, with Cassie playing a role in arranging the people involved.

He alleges he was coerced into drinking and using drugs, even though he had initially declined.

The complaint described his physical reaction after drinking. He said he felt "extremely woozy and lightheaded," leading him to believe the beverage had been tampered with.

In another allegation, Laurent claimed substances were used in unconventional ways. He said heated baby oil was "spiked with GHB," leaving him impaired during an encounter.

The filing also detailed an alleged incident involving a condom. Laurent stated Cassie "deliberately ripped the condom with her fingernails," exposing him without consent while Diddy encouraged the act.

He also alleged that Diddy had participated in sexual acts without his consent, characterizing the encounter as both humiliating and forced.

The most serious allegation centers on a later encounter involving a drink he believed to be safe. Laurent claims the orange juice was laced with drugs that rendered him unconscious.

The complaint described the aftermath. He said he awoke "in excruciating pain," later developing symptoms that led to a diagnosis of Condyloma, a sexually transmitted infection.

Laurent alleges the condition, along with additional health complications, stemmed from the incidents. He is suing for multiple claims, including assault, battery and emotional distress.

Separately, Diddy is currently serving a federal sentence related to prostitution-related charges.