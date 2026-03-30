Heartbroken Kelly Osbourne Reveals 10x Failed Attempts To Reclaim Legendary MTV Mansion

Kelly Osbourne has disclosed that her family made multiple failed efforts to recover their Los Angeles mansion, which was featured on their hit reality show "The Osbournes", which she described as having significant personal significance.

The Los Angeles mansion, which became familiar to many during the show's run from 2002 to 2005, was the backdrop to the family's emergence in reality television. The series followed Kelly, her parents Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, and her brother Jack, capturing their daily lives.

According to the Daily Mail, Osbourne recently spoke about the property during an appearance on Omaze's "Homes That Made Me" series, where she reflected on the emotional significance of the residence.

In recalling her experiences, she said, "And I have such fond memories of it, because that house changed my life and we had a lot of fun..."

Osbourne also revealed the extent of the family's efforts to regain ownership of the property.

She added, "We've asked about ten times if we can buy it back and they keep saying no, even though they're never even there, the people who currently own it. But it was a great house," as reported by The Sun.

The mansion, located in California, was sold in 2007 to singer Christina Aguilera and later returned to the market in 2011. Despite its ownership changes, the property remains closely associated with the Osbourne family's legacy in pop culture.

Osbourne's comments come during a period of personal transition. In the past few months, the TV star has had to deal with a lot of emotional problems, like the death of her father in July 2025 at the age of 76, just after his last performance.

Beyond the loss, she has also reportedly ended her engagement to Sid Wilson. The couple, who share a child, had been together for several years before quietly separating.

A source described the circumstances surrounding the split. "Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement."

The same source elaborated on the emotional toll she has experienced. "Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope."

The insider added further context to the relationship challenges. "In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared."

The source continued, "They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward."

Despite the setbacks, Osbourne is said to be focusing on stability and family life moving forward.

The source noted, "Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead."

While the mansion remains out of reach, Osbourne's reflections highlight the lasting emotional connection to a home that helped define a pivotal chapter in her life.