Kelly Osbourne Splits From Fiancé Sid Wilson Amid Grief Over Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Kelly Osbourne and fiancé Sid Wilson have reportedly ended their engagement, just seven months after the Slipknot DJ proposed at her late father Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham last July.

The split comes as Kelly, 41, continues to process the loss of her father, who passed away at age 76 in July 2025 following a battle with Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

Insiders told the Daily Mail that Kelly has had a "difficult" month, balancing grief and her responsibilities as a mother to three-year-old son Sidney, whom she shares with Wilson.

"Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement," a source revealed. "In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time... but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward."

Kelly first met Wilson 27 years ago when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

The couple remained friends for decades before their romantic relationship began in 2022. Later that year, they welcomed their son, Sidney George Wilson, and the family lived together on a farm in Iowa.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have ended their engagement. The split reportedly happened during Kelly’s difficult period after losing her father, Ozzy. The breakup comes 7 months after Sid’s proposal at Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath show. They share a 3‑year‑old son. #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/es6hj5MAWa — Jill Winter (@JillWinterMusic) March 23, 2026

Kelly Osbourne Reflects on Proposal

Wilson proposed to Kelly backstage at her father's final concert, presenting her with a large diamond ring in front of her family, including Ozzy, Sharon, and brother Jack.

"Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world," Wilson reportedly said during the proposal, US Magazine reported. "Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life with you."

Since Ozzy's passing, Kelly has shared her grief publicly, describing her father as her "best friend."

On Instagram, she reflected, "Grief is a strange thing... I will not be OK for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

Kelly also addressed online trolls who criticized her appearance, calling the scrutiny "a special kind of cruelty" during an already painful time.

Despite the heartbreak, Kelly has stayed sober and focused on her role as a mother while finding support in close friends, including Los Angeles-based barber Kinicki, with whom she shares a close bond.

Kelly has since made occasional public appearances, including at the Grammys, where Ozzy was honored with a tribute performance by Post Malone, Slash, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Andrew Watt.