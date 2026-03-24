Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's Split Isn't Final — A Comeback Could Happen: Report

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have reportedly ended their engagement, but sources say the relationship may not be over permanently.

According to a report by TMZ, the couple quietly separated more than a month ago, though news of the split only recently surfaced. A neutral account of the report states, "Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson quietly hit the brakes on their engagement more than a month ago ... and while they're not together right now, the door might not be fully shut."

Sources familiar with the situation described the relationship as having longstanding fluctuations. A summary of insider commentary notes, "We're told Kelly and Sid have always had a bit of a hot-and-cold dynamic, and that pattern played into where things stand right now." The same report adds, "Our sources say while they're currently apart ... there's still a possibility they could reconcile."

The reason behind the breakup has not been publicly confirmed. The report's statement clarifies, "It's still unclear exactly what caused the breakup."

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However, more information has come to light about when the separation happened.

An introduction related to the report notes that the Daily Mail pointed to personal challenges, stating the breakup came during an "incredibly difficult" period for Osbourne following the July 2025 death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

A neutral summary of that reporting adds, "the pair tried to make things work, especially for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided to go their separate ways."

The couple's recent engagement has added to the surprise surrounding the development. A recap of events states that Wilson proposed approximately seven months ago during what was described as Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert appearance, making the split appear sudden to observers.

Osbourne and Wilson's relationship dates back decades. A bit of context: Wilson and his band, Slipknot, initially crossed paths at Ozzfest, the music festival conceived by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Though reports of a split have surfaced, insiders hint at a possible reunion, considering their extensive past together and familial connections. The current ambiguity about their relationship mirrors both the personal hurdles they've encountered and the recurring pattern of their bond.

Neither Osbourne nor Wilson has offered any public statements regarding the rumored breakup.

The couple is currently separated, though the door to a potential reconciliation remains ajar, keeping their future uncertain.

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