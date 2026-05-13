Taylor Swift Allegedly Snubs Princess Beatrice & Eugenie at Star-Studded London Bash Amid Epstein Controversy

Ahead of their rumored summer 2026 wedding of the American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce attended Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party in London, which included high-profile guests such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their husbands. However, Swift reportedly avoided any interaction with the royal sisters.

According to sources cited by Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, Swift chose to steer clear of Eugenie and Beatrice, despite their interest in meeting the pop star.

"Of course Eugenie and Beatrice would have loved to meet Taylor," a source said. "But Taylor was having absolutely no part of it."

As per Style Caster, insiders suggest that Swift's decision was influenced by the ongoing controversies involving the princesses' parents, former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Andrew has faced public backlash due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct related to public office. He has since been stripped of his royal duties and titles.

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"Taylor is one of the smartest celebrities in the world when it comes to protecting her image," another insider explained. "She didn't want photographs, headlines, or even casual gossip linking her to royal controversy and Jeffrey Epstein."

Taylor Swift Avoids Interaction with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The source added that Swift's avoidance was not rude but a deliberate measure to control the narrative around her name. Throughout the event, Swift stayed close to Kelce and a small group of friends, remaining relaxed yet cautious about her interactions.

The party, hosted by Poppy Delevingne—older sister of Swift's longtime friend Cara Delevingne—featured a guest list of notable figures from both entertainment and royalty.

In separate news, a report from ELLE stated that Taylor Swift was spotted back in New York City having dinner with her family after traveling to London and Greece for recent events, including a wedding.

She wore a stylish black Valentino mini dress with a silver sequin bow, paired with silver heels and a black handbag, putting a glamorous twist on a classic look.

The singer has kept a relatively low profile in recent months, though she recently reflected on her songwriting in an interview, saying criticism has often inspired some of her most popular music.

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