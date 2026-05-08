Taylor Swift Legal Team Accuses Plaintiff of Using Star’s Name in Branding Strategy

Taylor Swift's legal team is pushing back hard against a lawsuit that claims her album title "The Life of a Showgirl" infringes on an existing trademark.

In court filings reviewed this week, Swift's attorneys argue that the case has less to do with confusion in the marketplace and more to do with using the pop star's name to gain attention.

The lawsuit was filed in late March by Maren Flagg, a former Las Vegas showgirl who performs under the name Maren Wade.

According to Variety, she owns a trademark for "Confessions of a Showgirl," which she says she has used in her cabaret shows, podcast, and writing work since 2015.

Flagg argues that Swift's album title is too similar and could confuse audiences, especially since both involve entertainment branding centered on "showgirl" imagery.

But Swift's legal team strongly disagrees. In their brief, they call the argument that the two brands could be confused "absurd," pointing out that Swift's global stadium tours and album releases operate on a completely different level than Flagg's small venue performances.

They wrote that comparing Swift's work to cabaret-style shows is not reasonable, noting Flagg's performances take place in small spaces like dinner theaters and community venues, not large-scale concerts or global releases.

Taylor Swift’s attorneys are pushing back against a lawsuit from former Las Vegas showgirl Maren Flagg, who claims Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” title infringes on her “Confessions of a Showgirl” trademark.



Swift’s lawyers called the argument “absurd,” saying there’s no… pic.twitter.com/Sa1JXt8d4s — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2026

Taylor Swift's Lawyers Question Timing of Trademark

Swift's lawyers also raised concerns about timing and online activity.

They argue Flagg waited months after the album announcement before filing for emergency relief, while also increasing her own social media posts tied to Swift's project.

According to the filing, Flagg allegedly used the phrase "The Life of a Showgirl" more than 40 times across Instagram and TikTok after Swift announced the album, Yahoo reported.

Swift's team claims this shows an attempt to link her brand to the singer's popularity rather than avoid confusion.

The legal brief also suggests Flagg used Swift's music, hashtags, and visual themes in promotional posts for her own cabaret and podcast content.

Swift's attorneys say this type of use may itself raise separate infringement concerns.

Flagg's side maintains that Swift's success is already harming her brand by pushing her content lower in online search results and increasing marketplace confusion.