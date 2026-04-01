Kid Rock Helicopter Flyover Sparks Probe as Army Suspends Crew

A weekend helicopter flyover near Kid Rock's Nashville home has triggered a US Army review, leading to the temporary suspension of the aircrew involved.

The incident came to light after Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, shared a video on social media showing two AH-64 Apache helicopters flying low over his property.

In the clip, he is seen clapping from his pool deck as the aircraft pass overhead. The video quickly gained attention, reaching millions of views online.

According to a US official, the Army initially suspended the crew while reviewing what happened. The helicopters were later identified as coming from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and were operating in the Nashville area at the time.

According to NBC, in a statement, the Army stressed the importance of following strict rules. "Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations," officials said. They added that "an administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements."

U.S. Army helicopters conducting flybys of Kid Rock’s home in Nashville pic.twitter.com/uygG7tqWKl — Only Unexpected (@OnlyUnexpected1) March 29, 2026

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Kid Rock Reacts as Military Helicopters Circle Property

Flight tracking data suggested that at least one helicopter circled the area near Kid Rock's home multiple times within a short period. This raised questions about whether the flyover was planned or simply part of routine operations.

Kid Rock shared his own reaction in the post, praising the military while also making a political comment. He wrote, "God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her." His message and the unusual flyover added to the public interest in the situation, RollingStone reported.

Officials from the 101st Airborne Division later said the helicopter activity was not linked to any events happening in Nashville that weekend, including large protests. A spokesperson described the timing as "entirely coincidental."

Later updates added a new twist. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the crew's suspension had been lifted. He wrote, "No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots," signaling that no further action would be taken.