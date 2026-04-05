Dolly Parton's Painful Past Revealed: Punished for Style, Emotional Affair & Near Suicide

Dolly Parton is the country music star who shares personal stories from her life experiences that have brought her success.

Parton revealed the extent of discipline she endured during her childhood, according to the latest RadarOnline exclusive. Parton revealed that her teenage dressing habits led to punishment.

The report introduced her recollection of those early experiences. "As a teenager ... my father loathed the way I dressed," Parton recalled. "My grandfather ... even beat me for it. But I refused to back down. I'd rather go against my daddy than myself. I have to be who I am."

The biographical sketch emphasizes the conflict between her personality and the demands of her family, an issue which would go on to shape her future personal image and creative work.

Additionally, the outlet has covered a trying time in the early 1980s, when Parton faced some turmoil within her relationship with Carl Dean. The outlet described how she formed a close emotional bond with another man, though she emphasized that it did not become physical.

The publication introduced her clarification on the matter. "I've never been with anybody else," she said. "I'm not that kind of person."

Even though it was hard, the couple worked things out and has been married for decades.

Another revelation in the report centered on one of the darkest moments of her life, when she briefly considered ending it. The account described how a seemingly ordinary moment interrupted her thoughts.

Read more: Dolly Parton Opens Up About Health Struggles While Grieving Late Husband

The report included her recollection of that experience. "noticed in the nightstand drawer my gun that I keep for burglars. I looked at it a long time ... Then our little dog, Popeye, came running up the stairs. The tap-tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality. Then I prayed. I kinda believe Popeye was a spiritual messenger from God."

The story also explored family dynamics, including a quiet rivalry with her sister Stella Parton, who pursued her own music career while navigating comparisons to her more famous sibling.

The outlet cited Stella's perspective on their relationship. "I've always adored my sister, but I've also had to fight to have my own identity."

In addition to personal struggles, Parton spoke candidly about broader issues within her family, including addiction and diversity among relatives.

The report included her reflection on her upbringing. "I mean, we've got gays, we've got lesbians, we've got drunks, we've got drug addicts," Dolly said of her diverse family. "I don't judge [anyone] because I've got some of everybody in my immediate family, whether they be trans, whether they be gay ...."

The outlet also said that her parents had many problems, like her father being unable to read and her mother having health problems. These problems later led Parton to start the Imagination Library, a program that helps kids learn to read.

In addition to those personal revelations, separate reporting from National Examiner, as published via Yahoo, pointed to possible early tensions within the Parton family over her reported $600 million estate.

The report introduced claims from a source familiar with the situation. The source claims some of Dolly Parton's siblings are already disputing money tied to her reported $600 million estate, underscoring the complexity of dividing assets.

The account noted that the estate could include a wide range of holdings, from real estate to entertainment ventures such as Dollywood, as well as philanthropic efforts like the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library.

The report further stated that while relationships among her siblings vary, the family has generally been described as close-knit despite the potential for disagreements.

Parton, one of 11 siblings, has long spoken about her upbringing in rural Tennessee, where financial hardship and family challenges had a major impact on her outlook.