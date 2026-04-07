GloRilla's Sister Accuses Dad of Blocking Her From Autistic Brother Amid Bill Drama

Family tensions have surfaced online involving rapper GloRilla and her sister, Victoria Woods, following a dispute over household bills and access to a sibling.

GloRilla's attendance at a Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game with their father and her boyfriend, Brandon Ingram, sparked the controversy. Victoria Woods reacted on social media, highlighting the father's alleged financial struggles. "Bruh lights was just turned off a couple days ago but ok," Woods wrote on Facebook, according to HotNewHipHop.

Addressing critics who questioned why she does not pay her father's bills herself, Woods said she stood by her claims. "The f*** I look like paying this n**** light bill when he got online and lied on me to try to justify what y'all know was going on?" she told The Shade Room Teens. "Y'all ain't hear him on live lying on me? I had to come with receipts and prove everything."

Woods went further, accusing her father of interfering with her relationship with their younger brother. "And I'm not giving him sh** the difference is I'm honest about it. Folks done dogged me plenty of times. When she wasn't fw him, he was on my line and I was giving it to him facts," she explained. "But you wanna threaten to call the police on me when I came to check on my brother? F*** him. My brother was in the hospital and he told the nurse not to let me in."

She also expressed frustration about being denied contact with her autistic and diabetic brother. "My brother is autistic. He has diabetes," Woods said. "And this man telling my brother not to call me, not to text me. I can't see my brother. My brother, he's autistic. You don't even take care of my brother. So yeah, I feel some type of way about that."

Social media users have responded with mixed reactions, some sympathizing with Woods and others criticizing her approach. The posts have reignited a broader conversation about family obligations, accountability, and caregiving responsibilities among relatives.

GloRilla, whose legal name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, has not publicly commented on her sister's posts. The family dispute highlights the challenges that can arise when fame intersects with personal and familial responsibilities.

In separate news, as per HOT97, GloRilla addressed circulating pregnancy rumors with humor during a recent courtside appearance. She gestured toward her stomach and mouthed a teasing denial, signaling the reports were unfounded.

The speculation arose after fans scrutinized her wardrobe and appearance in recent videos. GloRilla's playful response was praised for balancing public curiosity with personal boundaries. The rapper continues to focus on her career while maintaining her privacy and authenticity.