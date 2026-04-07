Lady Gaga Pulls Out of Show After Worsening Respiratory Infection

Lady Gaga has canceled her final Montreal performance on the "Mayhem Ball Tour" due to a worsening respiratory infection, disappointing fans who were ready to see the pop superstar live.

The 40-year-old singer shared the news in an emotional Instagram Story on Monday, April 6, explaining that her doctor strongly advised her not to perform, People reported.

"Hi everyone. I'm so sorry to share that I'm unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show," Gaga wrote.

"I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it's gotten worse. My doctor strongly advised me not to perform today, and to be honest, I don't think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve."

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, acknowledged the disappointment her cancellation would cause.

"I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I'm absolutely heartbroken and so sorry," she added.

Lady Gaga Abruptly Cancels MAYHEM Ball Show: 'Absolutely Heartbroken' https://t.co/Dnsmm0Rl1O — 98.1 KDD (@981WKDD) April 7, 2026

Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Show Due to Illness

The singer previously performed in Montreal on April 2 and April 3, marking the final Canadian stops of her North American tour leg.

According to US Magazine , following the canceled show, Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour will continue with two shows in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on April 9 and 10, before wrapping up at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 13.

Gaga announced the Mayhem Ball Tour in March 2025, noting that the overwhelming response to her album Mayhem inspired her to extend her originally planned dates.

She explained her choice to perform in arenas rather than stadiums, saying, "We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it."

The singer has faced previous health challenges on tour, including canceling her Miami show last September due to vocal strain.

This approach to touring reflects Gaga's new mindset about her health and performance stamina.

In a November 2025 interview, she admitted, "I'm not an adrenaline junkie anymore... for 90 seconds, I have to talk myself out of a panic attack."