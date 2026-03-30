Kanye West Drops Shocking Martin Luther King Jr Line to Flaunt Wife Bianca Censori on New Album

Kanye West is getting a lot of attention and criticism again after mentioning Martin Luther King Jr. in a song on his new album "Bully" about his wife, Bianca Censori.

HotNewHipHop reported that the controversial line is in the first song on the album, "King," in which West discusses his relationship and brings up the legacy of the civil rights leader in a way that has caused fans to argue.

After the album came out, the lyrics quickly spread on social media. Fans had mixed reactions, with some praising it and others criticizing its tone and historical reference.

Before the song's lyrics, "I brought a white queen to the altar / Couldn't happen without Martin Luther."

This line appears to reference West's interracial marriage in relation to the history of civil rights progress, but everyone has a different opinion. Some people think the lyric is a reference to the end of segregation laws, while others think it's a rude or too-simple comparison.

The outlet says that the bar has sparked a lot of online conversation, with some fans calling it "corny" or "opportunistic," while others say it shows West's long-standing tendency to mix personal stories with cultural commentary.

The lyric is part of a larger pattern on "Bully," an album that has both bold statements and quiet moments, which is typical of West's other albums.

West's relationship with Censori has come up a lot in his music and public appearances over the past few years. Sources say that the couple got married in a private ceremony in December 2022, not long after West's divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian was final.

Their creative partnership has also grown to include West's most recent work. Censori is credited with directing the music video for "Father," a collaboration between West and Travis Scott featured on the same album.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding West, the release of the new material has sparked debate about the direction the artist is taking. This is particularly true with the reference to King.

Some are disappointed with the artist's new direction, but others think it could be a positive start, despite some boundary-pushing material.

In separate news, James Blake has asked to have his name removed from Kanye West's new album "Bully," citing creative differences. He explained that his original production for the track "This One Here" was largely altered, and the final version "isn't what I created with Ye."

Blake emphasized he doesn't want to take credit for work he didn't influence, saying, "I just hit a point where I don't want to be credited on music where I can't affect the end result, " per The News.

He also noted the decision isn't personal and expressed support for fans enjoying the music. The longtime collaborators, who have worked together since 2014, reportedly grew apart after Kanye's controversial remarks in 2022.