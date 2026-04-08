Taylor Swift Reportedly To Release Surprise Album Before Her Wedding

Taylor Swift, the chart-topping singer-songwriter, is reportedly developing a new album even as she plans her upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce. Fans have speculated whether the fiancée era might inspire new music, and sources suggest Swift is indeed creating, though no release date has been confirmed.

According to Us Weekly, "She does have another record in the works, but there's no pressure to release it anytime soon. It's still very much in the creative stages."

A source familiar with Swift's plans told Style Caster that the new album may not include a tour, highlighting the singer's focus on personal milestones. The source said, "This was meant to be a lighter, fun chapter. She never meant to do a massive tour attached to it. Taylor's priority right now is her personal life. She and Travis are saving all their energy for the big summer they have coming up."

Swift herself addressed the physical and mental toll of touring in an October 2025 interview with BBC Radio 1.

"No. I'm going to be honest with you, I'm so tired, like, when I think about doing it again. I want to do it really well, again," she explained, acknowledging the need for rest before embarking on new projects.

While no concrete release plans are in place, insiders say Swift continues to develop ideas. A source told Us Weekly in December 2025, "She always has ideas percolating," and added, "There have been ideas floated, but right now she is enjoying her break."

The singer is also balancing the complexities of wedding planning, reportedly targeting a June 13 ceremony following the Kansas City Chiefs' minicamp. The National Enquirer reported as Yahoo! Entertainment said, "Taylor's incredibly excited about marrying Travis, the logistics of it all are causing a ton of stress."

Regarding the wedding timeline, a source said, "The problem is there aren't a lot of other options as far as their schedules go. They have a very tight timeline because it all has to fit around Travis' football schedule."

The couple's ceremony is expected to be intimate, with around 150 guests. The insider added, "Taylor totally supports him going back for another season. It's what he loves, but it hasn't made the wedding planning easy — or the honeymoon for that matter, because he's going to have such limited availability once the preseason starts."

Meanwhile, Swift is still promoting her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, including a recent music video for the single Elizabeth Taylor. Despite the demanding schedule, sources confirm the singer is balancing creative work with personal milestones, offering fans hope of a surprise release ahead of her wedding.